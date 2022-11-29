Notre Dame's 2023 Line Recruiting Class Has Harry Hiestand's DNA All Over It

Notre Dame is bringing in an offensive line class that exemplifies the bully ball Harry Hiestand likes

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has not been shy about saying what he wants the foundation of his program to be built upon. It's about line play, it's about toughness and physicality, it's about attitude. That's a big reason why hiring Harry Hiestand to coach the offensive line was so important.

Hiestand's first offensive line took huge strides to getting back to being the bully ball squad he built during his first tenure in South Bend (2012-17). His first recruiting class fits Hiestand's personality, and the style of line play he and Freeman want, to a T.

Think about "The Hogs” paving the way for the Joe Gibbs led Washington Redskins of the 1980s and 90s. Players such as Russ Grimm , Joe Jacoby and Mark May were all outstanding in their own right but none of them stand bigger than that vaunted nickname.

The Philadelphia Flyers were able to capture two NHL championships of the 1970s, and also sported some notable contributors such as Bobby Clarke , Bill Barber and Bernie Parent . Each were legends and brought back fond memories for Philadelphia fans but what do fans remember most?

“The Broad Street Bullies”.

Each group represented the toughness needed, the heart of a champion.

The Notre Dame offensive line will be a group that could hold similar meaning working toward the future. The current offensive line commits in the 2023 recruiting class are great examples of longing for that style, that temperament. All five commits bring a large degree of that desired demeanor that Hiestand and Notre Dame want.

Good luck finding an offensive lineman who plays with more physicality, and general distaste for the opposition, than Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan standout Sam Pendleton . At 6-4 and 305 pounds, Pendleton is physically ready to compete on the college level. Despite playing right tackle for the team, the North Carolina native projects best inside on the next level. His senior highlight tape is littered with absolute dominance, demonstrating outrageous core and hand strength. Pendleton is definitely the intimidator of the group.

If Pendleton is the president of legal violence, then Belmont (N.C.) South Point star Sullivan Absher is his Vice President in that regard. Absher profiles at offensive tackle at the next level, standing 6-7 and weighing at least 285 pounds. He plays with the temperament and disposition of an interior offensive lineman, but Absher shows the range and athleticism of an edge player. He plays in a triple option offense, which allows him to consistently fire off the football and impose his will. For a taller player, this helps Absher to play with magnificent pad level in the run game.

The undersized member of the class currently, Topeka (Kan.) Hayden two-way star Joe Otting also plays with some rare physicality on film. Despite only being around 270 pounds right now, the Hayden offense uses him on the move a ton and he delivers some bone crushing blows in space. Otting’s highlight tape is pancake block after pancake block. He is a man amongst boys on his level, dominating opposing defenders consistently.

On Sunday, Notre Dame received a commitment from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West offensive lineman Christopher Terek , who is the final piece of an outstanding 2023 offensive line puzzle for the Irish. Like the rest of his future linemates, Terek brings a rugged style that is sure to be appreciated tremendously by the Notre Dame fans and faithful. He projects favorably inside on the next level, where his lower body power, physical style and nasty demeanor should translate incredible well at guard.

Let's save the best for last, and that would be Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman stud Charles Jagusah , who might be the most physically imposing lineman in the country. An all-state wrestler as a heavyweight, Jagusah has an in-depth understanding for how to use his hands and leverage to his advantage. Jagusah was much more controlled as a senior. When the 6-6, 295-pound behemoth starts to really fill out his frame then he has an opportunity to be the next dominant presence on the offensive line for Notre Dame.

The Irish 2023 class will have a great claim as the top offensive line group on the cycle across the country. Even more important, they fit especially well together. Each player subscribes to the philosophy and brings the demeanor that the staff wants and needs moving forward.

