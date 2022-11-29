Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT Winds will continue to remain gusty through the overnight hours, however the strongest wind gusts continue to subside.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 00:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Waseca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles; Rock WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT Winds will continue to remain gusty through the overnight hours, however the strongest wind gusts continue to subside.
