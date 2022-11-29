Effective: 2022-12-03 00:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Waseca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO