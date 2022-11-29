The Grand Opening of Rock N’ The Grill is set for Dec. 1, 2022. The buzz has already made its way around;people are talking about the new place coming to town, Rock N’ The Grill. A new restaurant is moving into the former popular Dunkin Donuts location at 242 Rock Road and Glen Rockers are going to love it. After years of having to travel out of town to Ridgewood or Fair Lawn just to grab a fast burger, we now have to look no further than our own streets.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO