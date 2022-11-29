Property aquistion hurdle sends Eversource underwater cable plan back toward Veterans Park dock

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe RoadAbdul GhaniYonkers, NY
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
24-year-old police sergeant killed in a multi-vehicle crash, Yonkers.Newsing the StatesYonkers, NY
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Related
City debuts Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee, plans outreach
NORWALK, Conn. — South Norwalk has been chosen as one of seven focus areas for a State agency looking to help communities mitigate climate change. The Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee held its first meeting Wednesday. It’s a project guided by Resilient Connecticut, which has its roots in the havoc wrecked by Superstorm Sandy in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, as part of the HUD National Disaster Resilience Competition.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 94 Spectacle Lane, Country Estate Adjoining 130 Acres of Protected Open Space
Exquisite, totally remodeled country estate on 2.02 stunning level acres adjoining 130 acres of protected open space, only moments to historic downtown Main Street for shopping, restaurants, library, Ballard Park, and theaters, plus just 56 miles to Midtown. Premier southern Ridgefield location with Belgian block lined driveway, expansive flat backyard bordered by native fieldstone walls and mature trees, plus custom fire pit and spacious deck for outdoor entertaining.
hamlethub.com
Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory
Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton zoning officials 'concerned' about possible Norwalk cannabis business near border
WILTON — Town zoning officials have voiced their concerns over the looming possibility of cannabis retailers near Wilton's shared border with Norwalk. The concerns largely center around Main Avenue, which Town Planner Michael Wrinn recently discussed with the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission Monday. Wrinn shared the possibility of cannabis-related businesses opening in neighboring Norwalk and how it might affect Wilton.
New Canaan Nixes Controversial Affordable Housing Application, Report Says
A town in Fairfield County has rejected an application for a new housing development that would include 31 affordable housing units, the New Canaan Advertiser reported. The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the New Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reject the application for the 102-unit development at 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.
Police Investigating Incident At Cross River Shopping Center Parking Lot
Police are actively investigating an incident that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, in Cross River in the parking lot of the Orchard Square Shopping Center at 20 North Salem Rd. (Route 121), according to Lewisboro Police.
Vehicle Overturns, Falls Inches From 'Swelling Stream' In Yorktown Heights After Collision
Two people were rescued when their vehicle fell down an embankment inches from a flooded stream after an accident in Northern Westchester. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-car accident in Yorktown Heights on the Taconic State Parkway northbound in the area of Illington Road, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.
Norwalk Harbor’s report card grade improves slightly
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s Inner Harbor got a “D-” rating on environmental group Save the Sound’s 2021 Report Card, up from an “F” in 2020 thanks to better seaweed levels. Conversely, the Middle Harbor’s unfavorable seaweed levels caused a drop from “B-” to “C+” despite improved dissolved oxygen levels.
'Somebody is going to be hurt.' Spring Valley village worker breaks silence to discuss safety code concerns
Frank Youngman told News 12's Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum that he was compelled to break his silence.
Fundraiser; Kevin’s Fund; ‘Big 3’; East Norwalk vocational center
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center seeks donations. A Winter Weather Fundraiser conducted by Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center is in effect. Your $10 donation will provide gloves and an umbrella with built-in flashlight for one of the Center’s 610 young local clients.
Expect to pay more at the pump as Suffolk's gas tax holiday to end Thursday
The gas tax holiday in Suffolk County is coming to an end on Thursday, , which means you might wind up paying more at the pump this winter.
Norwalk photos: Miracle on Wall Street
NORWALK, Conn. — Nancy McGuire provided these photos of Norwalk’s first Wall Street area holiday celebration. The Miracle on Wall Street held Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in The Plaza on River Street featured a tree lighting ceremony, a light show, a petting zoo, stilt walkers, dance performers, kids’ games, holiday music, and a visit from Santa.
Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Officials Approve Dizzying Sums of Money in Two Special Meetings on Monday
Stamford officials authorized and allocated dizzying sums of money in two special board meetings Monday. One reason was to fulfill a Dec. 1 application deadline for state reimbursements for school building projects. Another reason was to correct budget errors that emerged during a conversion to new accounting technology. The day began with a morning meeting […]
Seaview Avenue; Holiday celebration; Wildlife encounters
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Maritime Aquarium plans winter sightseeing cruises. You can state your views regarding Seaview Avenue’s future design when Norwalk Transportation, Mobility and Parking (TMP) Department hosts the first Seaview Avenue “Complete Streets Project” Public Information Meeting on Monday Dec. 12 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Walk Bridge Welcome Center, located at 24 Marshall St. Consulting firm VHB will be represented. According to a news release, attendees will get free parking next door at the Maritime Garage.
Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?
Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
greenwichfreepress.com
Santa to Rappel 22 Stories of the Landmark Building in Stamford, Followed by Fireworks & Tree Lighting
On Sunday, December 4 at 5:00pm Stamford Downtown is holding its Heights & Lights Rappel event. Adam Klotz, Fox News Channel Meteorologist and friends are scheduled once again for Reckson’s Rappelling Santa. They will make their dare devil descent down the 22 stories of the Landmark Building then zip-line...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
Bridgeport's new police chief Roderick Porter sworn in during ceremony
Mayor Joe Ganim swore in Police Chief Roderick Porter.
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0