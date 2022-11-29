ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Property aquistion hurdle sends Eversource underwater cable plan back toward Veterans Park dock

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
Nancy on Norwalk
Nancy on Norwalk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nancy on Norwalk

City debuts Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee, plans outreach

NORWALK, Conn. — South Norwalk has been chosen as one of seven focus areas for a State agency looking to help communities mitigate climate change. The Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee held its first meeting Wednesday. It’s a project guided by Resilient Connecticut, which has its roots in the havoc wrecked by Superstorm Sandy in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, as part of the HUD National Disaster Resilience Competition.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: 94 Spectacle Lane, Country Estate Adjoining 130 Acres of Protected Open Space

Exquisite, totally remodeled country estate on 2.02 stunning level acres adjoining 130 acres of protected open space, only moments to historic downtown Main Street for shopping, restaurants, library, Ballard Park, and theaters, plus just 56 miles to Midtown. Premier southern Ridgefield location with Belgian block lined driveway, expansive flat backyard bordered by native fieldstone walls and mature trees, plus custom fire pit and spacious deck for outdoor entertaining.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory

Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
DARIEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton zoning officials 'concerned' about possible Norwalk cannabis business near border

WILTON — Town zoning officials have voiced their concerns over the looming possibility of cannabis retailers near Wilton's shared border with Norwalk. The concerns largely center around Main Avenue, which Town Planner Michael Wrinn recently discussed with the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission Monday. Wrinn shared the possibility of cannabis-related businesses opening in neighboring Norwalk and how it might affect Wilton.
WILTON, CT
Daily Voice

New Canaan Nixes Controversial Affordable Housing Application, Report Says

A town in Fairfield County has rejected an application for a new housing development that would include 31 affordable housing units, the New Canaan Advertiser reported. The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the New Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reject the application for the 102-unit development at 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Vehicle Overturns, Falls Inches From 'Swelling Stream' In Yorktown Heights After Collision

Two people were rescued when their vehicle fell down an embankment inches from a flooded stream after an accident in Northern Westchester. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-car accident in Yorktown Heights on the Taconic State Parkway northbound in the area of Illington Road, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Harbor’s report card grade improves slightly

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s Inner Harbor got a “D-” rating on environmental group Save the Sound’s 2021 Report Card, up from an “F” in 2020 thanks to better seaweed levels. Conversely, the Middle Harbor’s unfavorable seaweed levels caused a drop from “B-” to “C+” despite improved dissolved oxygen levels.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Miracle on Wall Street

NORWALK, Conn. — Nancy McGuire provided these photos of Norwalk’s first Wall Street area holiday celebration. The Miracle on Wall Street held Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in The Plaza on River Street featured a tree lighting ceremony, a light show, a petting zoo, stilt walkers, dance performers, kids’ games, holiday music, and a visit from Santa.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Officials Approve Dizzying Sums of Money in Two Special Meetings on Monday

Stamford officials authorized and allocated dizzying sums of money in two special board meetings Monday. One reason was to fulfill a Dec. 1 application deadline for state reimbursements for school building projects. Another reason was to correct budget errors that emerged during a conversion to new accounting technology. The day began with a morning meeting […]
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Seaview Avenue; Holiday celebration; Wildlife encounters

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Maritime Aquarium plans winter sightseeing cruises. You can state your views regarding Seaview Avenue’s future design when Norwalk Transportation, Mobility and Parking (TMP) Department hosts the first Seaview Avenue “Complete Streets Project” Public Information Meeting on Monday Dec. 12 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Walk Bridge Welcome Center, located at 24 Marshall St. Consulting firm VHB will be represented. According to a news release, attendees will get free parking next door at the Maritime Garage.
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?

Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
SHELTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy