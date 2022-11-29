ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
WUSA9

Government employee charged for false residency claim to obtain thousands in wrongful benefits

WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old Arlington woman has been charged with falsely claiming D.C. residency to obtain almost $150,000 worth of benefits. Michia Pardlow, a social services representative with the District of Columbia Department of Human Services (DHS), allegedly used false residency to get D.C. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid benefits, and free tuition for her two children to attend a public charter school, the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated in a release.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy