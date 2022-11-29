ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch 'The Voice' Country Crooner That John Legend Says Belongs on an Awards Show!

By Paulette Cohn
 4 days ago
Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC

Country singer Morgan Myles had her best performance to date on The Voice during Top 10 night with her rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which most recently had been on the charts as performed by Chris Stapleton.

It was the night that fans selected songs for the artists to perform and Morgan’s fans definitely got it right because the 35-year-old from Nashville sees herself following in Chris’ footsteps as a female country soul artist.

“Everybody in Nashville knew Chris Stapleton but the performance that broke him was the one at the CMAs with Justin Timberlake,” she told Parade in a Zoom interview after the show. “I remember watching that and going, ‘finally this country soul lane is about to blow up and I belong there,’ so the fact that that slot in country music still has not been filled by a female, I'm hoping the fans just laid it out for everybody to be like, ‘Knock, knock, knock! Hello, this is it,’ because I belong there.”

As a result of performing a song in her natural habitat, Morgan was stellar, and she wasn’t alone in her estimate that it’s where she belongs. Coach John Legend told her, “I honestly thought about it, and it was like an awards show performance. I really did feel that when I was watching you perform. I think you’ve been one of the most gifted vocalists throughout this competition. I loved seeing you full in your element today. It felt like you were up there doing exactly what you were supposed to be doing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HT2pQ_0jQrtkOu00
Morgan Myles, Camila Cabello Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

As to John’s critique, Morgan is very much aware that it’s a huge compliment.

“Obviously, you'd hope that I was giving off that [awards show] vibe because the stage at The Voice and the production values went up a notch, especially this week, musically, production wise, and digitally. Basically what The Voice provides is this stage that feels very awards show-esque but what the coaches said about me holding that up just speaks so much to me on every level. Again, just hearing these four coaches say stuff like that, you're just like, ‘What is life right now?’ I really feel so honored.”

The hope is that Morgan returns to Nashville and can turn the comments into real life. It doesn’t hurt that Blake Shelton agreed with John, saying, “I give you an ovation. It’s incredible.”

Morgan was a four-chair turn and had the opportunity to join Team Blake, but she went to Team Camila Cabello to try something new. And she knows she made the right decision. Still, it helps when Blake has a positive response to her performance.

“I obviously absolutely respect Blake on every level,” Morgan told Parade. “He represents my life, my history, and everything, so I need to hear that from him. He's the GOAT [greatest of all time], so it does mean a lot to me. I'm always sitting on pins and needles for what Blake’s going to say because he knows country music through and through and I know that he knows, so you're like, ‘Oh, my gosh. What's he going to say?' because he’s still a part of who I am in my community in Nashville and my industry and all the things that I know, so anything coming from him, I put a lot of weight on despite the fact that I didn't pick him as a coach.”

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Next, Read Blake Shelton's Heartfelt Goodbye to The Voice

Comments / 1

