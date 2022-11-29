Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Huobi, Poloniex announce partnership after denying rumors of merger
Barely a week after denying rumors of a merger, Huobi and Poloniex have entered into a strategic partnership that both parties say will improve their offerings for users. “The two exchanges will progressively cooperate in multiple business aspects including HT ecosystem development, project connectivity, liquidity sharing, and global compliance – committing to build the world’s top trading platform and gaining the trust of users,” said Huobi’s statement on the alliance.
coingeek.com
Uzbekistan: 2 firms secure landmark digital asset licenses ahead of sweeping industry changes
Uzbekistan is looking to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets beginning in 2023, but regulators have already taken the initiative in issuing licenses to operators. The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), the country’s chief digital assets regulator, has granted permits to two firms to operate “cryptocurrency stores.”...
coingeek.com
Philippine Blockchain Week Day 2 talks education, promotion and reporting with the help of blockchain
The Philippines is really shaping up to be a blockchain hub as several blockchain conferences take the spotlight over the last month or so. One of them is the Philippine Blockchain Week 2022, held at the Manila Marriot Hotel—probably the grandest event there is tackling the topics of blockchain, fintech, metaverse, and digital currencies.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Association announces the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as new Managing Director
The Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation that supports the use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as its new Managing Director. Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) based in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which...
coingeek.com
The Philippines is miles ahead in blockchain regulations: Mark Vernon on CoinGeek Backstage
Filipino regulators deserve praise for the pace at which they are regulating the digital asset and blockchain industry, fostering innovation while still protecting investors. This is according to Mark Vernon, the co-founder and vice chairman of the Fintech Philippines Association, who says the Southeast Asian country can be a world leader in blockchain.
coingeek.com
FTX or no FTX, more exchange regulation was always coming
To the surprise of almost nobody, governments are ramping up efforts to regulate digital asset exchanges. The recent collapse of FTX came with all the usual revelations about missing reserves, “loans” between related entities, and general rule-breaking. Such is the outrage that a regulatory response is almost mandatory, and United States Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) this week started the ball rolling.
coingeek.com
Africa must regulate the digital asset industry, IMF says
Africa must regulate its digital asset industry; the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated, calling for greater consumer protection in the continent. Africa has the world’s fastest-growing digital asset industry. While the size of digital currency transactions still trails Asia, Europe, and North America, the region is quickly becoming a Bitcoin hub, the IMF noted in a recent blog post. This requires diligent regulations which minimize risk while maximizing innovation.
coingeek.com
Line’s BITFRONT shuts down operations, focuses on blockchain and LINK token
Japanese messaging giant Line has revealed plans to shut down its digital asset exchange firm BITFRONT due to unsettling market conditions. BITFRONT disclosed the development in a statement released on November 28, saying it intends to bring down the curtain on its operations in March 2023. The exchange blamed the decision on the prolonged “crypto winter” plaguing the digital asset industry since the second quarter of the year.
coingeek.com
Philippines Fintech Festival convenor Amor Maclang: Build more Bitcoin use cases
We must build more use cases for Bitcoin—this is the message from Amor Maclang, the convenor of the successful Philippines Fintech Festival. Maclang believes that with enough use cases, Bitcoin would become unshakeable even by any ‘crypto’ winter. Maclang, who has headed Digital Pilipinas since 2017, is...
coingeek.com
Introduction to Bitcoin smart contracts
Bitcoin is complex cash with functionalities such as smart contracts. When discussing smart contracts, most people think of Ethereum, Solana or other blockchain systems rather than Bitcoin itself. However, Bitcoin offers it all in its original form—the BSV blockchain. Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Xiaohui Liu, the founder and CEO...
coingeek.com
Philippine central bank removes Novi from exclusive list of VASP licensees
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines central bank, has removed Novi from its list of registered Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) following the winding up of its operations. The firm gained approval from BSP in January, but nine months later, things fell apart for the digital wallet. Novi, Meta’s...
coingeek.com
European Union eyeing digital asset taxation change
The European Commission is preparing to vote on a proposed common tax regime for digital assets. The December 7 vote will commit lawmakers in Brussels to changing tax rules related to the digital asset industry, including whether to implement a single tax regime for digital assets across the bloc. The...
coingeek.com
Brazil seeks executive assent as it moves closer to robust digital asset legal framework
Brazil has been calling for a piece of legislation that will govern its growing digital asset industry—and after nearly seven years, the coast appears to be clear for the bill. The country’s Chamber of Deputies voted to pass the digital asset bill into law on Tuesday after years of...
coingeek.com
Jack Davies: The mission is to prove to the world what’s possible on Bitcoin SV
The capability of the Bitcoin SV blockchain to power a new internet will be realised when consumers see just how efficient the technology is, according to Jack Davies, Senior Researcher at nChain. Jack believes that mainstream adoption of complex, blockchain-based technologies, like Web3 and the metaverse, will ultimately be driven...
coingeek.com
India utilizes blockchain to curb spam calls and messages
India is increasingly relying on distributed ledger technology (DLT) to improve operations in diverse sectors, and the latest deployment of the technology is in telecommunications. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced that it is using DLT to crack down on the activities of bad actors in the...
coingeek.com
Binance backs into Japan, backs away from UK court ruling
Binance is making a backdoor move into Japan while its botched attempt to make a similar move into the United Kingdom isn’t stopping local courts from putting the digital asset exchange in the hotseat. On Wednesday, Binance announced that it had acquired 100% of Japan’s Sakura Exchange Bitcoin for...
coingeek.com
Israel’s chief economist recommends sweeping digital asset guidelines
Shira Greenberg, Chief Economist at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, has submitted a report containing recommendations for regulating digital assets in the country. The 109-page report was published on November 28 and appeared to have piqued the interest of top government officials. The top of the agenda for Greenberg is...
