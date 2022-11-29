Sandra L. (Sandi) Frisina, 80, of Taylorville passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 6, 1942 at Cumberland Co. in Illinois. She was the daughter of Josie Gray Evans and Arthur Wesley Evans. Sandi was a High School Graduate of Mattoon, IL, class of 1960 and had been a member of Taylorville First Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher while her children were growing up.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO