Video Footage Released From Officer Involved Shooting In Litchfield
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation has continued its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Litchfield that took place on November 24th. Litchfield Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP responded to a suspicious person at a Litchfield McDonald’s. When officers arrived, an individual fled and...
Area Arrests and Accidents 12/01/22
Taylorville Police Department reports the following to Regional Radio News:. Ronnee N. Foraker, age 38, of Taylorville was arrested for Retail Theft. Gerald A. Brown, age 28, of Kincaid Illinois was arrested for Retail Theft. 11/30/22. Joseph A. Leckner, age 31, of Taylorville was arrested on a Warrant. Bradley D....
Visit The Latonis Train Depot in Pana This Weekend
The Latonis Train Village aims to preserve the railway history in Christian County. That’s according to owner Tom Latonis. He’s hosting an open House Sunday at 1 p.m. The coal industry often takes a lot of credit for upstarting Pana. However, Latonis says multiple industries utilized the railroad system in Pana.
Sandra L. (Sandi) Frisina
Sandra L. (Sandi) Frisina, 80, of Taylorville passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 6, 1942 at Cumberland Co. in Illinois. She was the daughter of Josie Gray Evans and Arthur Wesley Evans. Sandi was a High School Graduate of Mattoon, IL, class of 1960 and had been a member of Taylorville First Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher while her children were growing up.
TMH Names November Colleague of the Month
Taylorville Memorial Hospital names its November Colleague of the Month. The non-profit hospital names Holly Krepel as the Colleague of the month. Krepel works as a CT technologist in Radiology. A colleague who nominated Krepel says that she is known for her compassion toward patients who come in for mammography services.
Peoples Bank and Trust and WMKR Pana High School Students of The Month
Regional Radio News is excited to present the following students with the Student of the Month Award for Pana High School:. Freshman Reagan McGlaughlen; Sopohomore Lilyanna Rochkes; Junior John Berns; Senior Chloe Ashcraft. Congratulations to these fantastic students!
CCYMCA Receives Large Donations
Christian County YMCA receives a charitable donation from the Bertrand Hopper Memorial Foundation. The foundation provided two checks worth a total of $33,350. Board members of the Bertrand Hopper Foundation Jim Adcock and Adam Vocks presented a $29,500 check to Executive Director of the CCYMCA Bruce Blanshan. The Y will use the funds to upgrade Wellness Center WIFI & TVs, computer, communication, and HVAC system upgrades.
Taylorville Estates Ready For Holiday Season
Taylorville Estates is feeling the holiday spirit. Administrator Toni Clark says that this is the resident’s favorite party, which they like to host year-round. Clark says that Taylorville Estates continues to offer Comfort Care Suites for residents looking for flexibility in their stay. Taylorville Estates offering an End of...
