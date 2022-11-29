Read full article on original website
Related
‘This will be awesome’: Musk leaks Twitter's Hunter Biden files
The tech billionaire's latest move will likely ingratiate him further with conservatives — and plunge the social media platform deeper into political controversy.
crypto-academy.org
Opera Crypto Users To Instantly Create NFTs
Opera, one of the most used browsers, just announced they are planning to allow users to create and mint NFTs directly from their platform. As per this news, Opera is the first browser company to offer such a service. Normally, Opera is a leader when it comes to Web 3 and Web 3 browsing. Until today, they implemented several new methods and features to make the users’ experience more pleasing.
crypto-academy.org
NFT Transfers in Coinbase Mobile App Are Now Disabled
Coinbase, one of the largest exchanges in the market, recently announced that they disabled mobile NFT transfers. Apple recently updated its in-app purchase policy. They made all as fees subject to a 30% tax. Because of this, Coinbase decided to stop NFT transfers in the mobile app. In the announcement,...
crypto-academy.org
Mike Novogratz Brands SBF as “Delusional” in the Interview Aftermath
Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy, believes Sam Bankman-Fried is “delusional” and will serve time behind bars. The live interview between the former CEO of FTX and the New York Times was broadcast on November 29, and Novogratz claimed that Bankman-Fried was simply telling more lies in the appearance.
Comments / 0