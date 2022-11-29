ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kalamazoo Gazette

Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Man injured, school placed on lockdown after Kalamazoo Twp. shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man injured and prompted a lockdown at a nearby school Thursday. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says a 25-year-old man was shot near Mosel and Woodward avenues at 4:30 p.m. The victim reportedly claimed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Body found in parking lot on Douglas road last month identified

The coroner has identified the body found in a parking lot off of Douglas Road last month. The coroner identified him as James M. Lucente. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigated the death. The cause of death is pending but a spokesperson for the South Bend Police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Search continues for missing woman four years after she vanished

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday marked the four year anniversary since a St. Joseph County woman was last seen. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Deputies said at the time that 23-year-old Brittany Nichole Wallace was last seen on the night of November 30, 2018 at around 9:40 p.m. in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road near Sturgis following a traffic crash.
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead

(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for missing 16-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Arianna Rizzo, who has been missing since November 12. Rizzo is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also goes by the name Ari. Rizzo may still be...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home

‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's...
SOUTH BEND, IN

