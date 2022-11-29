Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
abc57.com
East- and westbound lanes of M-60 closed at Anderson Road for crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - All lanes of M-60 are closed at Anderson Road for a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Dispatch confirmed the crash was called in at 5:25 p.m. Friday evening.
Fox17
Man injured, school placed on lockdown after Kalamazoo Twp. shooting
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man injured and prompted a lockdown at a nearby school Thursday. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says a 25-year-old man was shot near Mosel and Woodward avenues at 4:30 p.m. The victim reportedly claimed...
22 WSBT
Body found in parking lot on Douglas road last month identified
The coroner has identified the body found in a parking lot off of Douglas Road last month. The coroner identified him as James M. Lucente. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigated the death. The cause of death is pending but a spokesperson for the South Bend Police...
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
MSP: Benton Twp. search warrant turns up 'black market' pot, stolen firearm
A Benton Harbor man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant in Benton Township on Thursday.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office receives sever inquiries in reference to deputy incident investigation
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has received several inquiries in reference to an. investigation involving an incident with one of our deputies, Detective Joshua Whitehead and Elkhart City Chief Seymore. The following release is in response to those inquiries. Statement from Sheriff Jeff Siegel:. “On the evening of September...
wtvbam.com
Search continues for missing woman four years after she vanished
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday marked the four year anniversary since a St. Joseph County woman was last seen. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Deputies said at the time that 23-year-old Brittany Nichole Wallace was last seen on the night of November 30, 2018 at around 9:40 p.m. in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road near Sturgis following a traffic crash.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for missing 16-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Arianna Rizzo, who has been missing since November 12. Rizzo is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also goes by the name Ari. Rizzo may still be...
wtvbam.com
K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
WWMT
Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
WNDU
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
WNDU
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's...
Wanted Battle Creek man arrested after vehicle chase in Calhoun County
A wanted parole absconder was arrested in Calhoun County after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday. Deputies first spotted the vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue.
Semi driver dies after veering off roadway, crashing into trees in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle semi crash in Southwest Michigan over the weekend. A truck driver was killed and a passenger was injured.
6 emus captured after going loose in Kalamazoo County
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says six emus have been found after they had gotten loose near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street Wednesday morning.
abc57.com
Over four pounds of crystal meth, other substances found during search warrants
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Detectives found numerous substances in two Benton Harbor residences on November 8 during a Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team investigation into drug trafficking. Detectives conducted two search warrants in the city of Benton Harbor following months of investigation into a drug trafficking network. An apartment...
Comments / 0