Read full article on original website
Related
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
crypto-academy.org
Blackrock CEO: FTT is the Cause of the FTX Crash
Among the well-known names connected to investments in the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX is BlackRock. Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and CEO, recently made some fascinating remarks regarding the fall of the Sam Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency enterprise. According to him, BlackRock invested $24 million in FTX, which declared bankruptcy previously in the month. Due to claimed user cash being diverted to other businesses managed by Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency exchange experienced severe liquidity issues.
AT&T to pay $6.25M to SEC over alleged leaks to Wall Street analysts
AT&T has agreed to pay $6.25 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the company’s alleged leaks to Wall Street analysts, according to a settlement agreement filed on Friday. The three AT&T executives accused of involvement in the leaks — Christopher Womack, Kent Evans and Michael Black...
crypto-academy.org
Mike Novogratz Brands SBF as “Delusional” in the Interview Aftermath
Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy, believes Sam Bankman-Fried is “delusional” and will serve time behind bars. The live interview between the former CEO of FTX and the New York Times was broadcast on November 29, and Novogratz claimed that Bankman-Fried was simply telling more lies in the appearance.
The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone
While $1 million has long been considered a good retirement savings goal (although you probably actually need more), many Americans are falling short of this. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that...
crypto-academy.org
Dash2Trade is Introducing the Novel Dash2Trade Platform
Learn2Trade is launching the cutting-edge dashboard Dash2Trade. The most cutting-edge cryptocurrency analytics and signals dashboard is being built by Dash2Trade and was created with traders to design a dashboard that is flawless. Holders of D2T tokens will have complete access to a variety of cryptocurrency signals and analytics capabilities to increase opportunities in their trading activities.
crypto-academy.org
Crypto Bill Adopted by the Congress of Brazil
A measure providing a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector and offering limited legal status to cryptocurrency payments has been approved by the lower house of Congress of Brazil. The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies passed a bill on November 29 that would create a legal structure for the nation’s cryptocurrency...
crypto-academy.org
The DeFi Protocol, Ankr, Exploited For Over $5M
Ankr, a DeFi Protocol system based on BNB Chain, has acknowledged being affected by a multi-million dollar attack on December 1. Earlier today, December 2, on-chain security analyzer PeckShield appears to have been aware of the attack for the first time. An hour after the attack, Ankr tweeted to clarify...
crypto-academy.org
More Than 6 Billion LUNC Tokens are Burned by Binance
In the sixth round of the Terra Classic (LUNC) burn mechanism, Binance has burned more than 6 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens. By burning the most recent tokens, Binance will have burned about 20 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens overall, which were obtained from trading commissions on Terra Classic (LUNC) spot and margin trading pairs, and as such, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by almost 2% during the past 24 hour-period.
Comments / 0