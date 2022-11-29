In the sixth round of the Terra Classic (LUNC) burn mechanism, Binance has burned more than 6 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens. By burning the most recent tokens, Binance will have burned about 20 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens overall, which were obtained from trading commissions on Terra Classic (LUNC) spot and margin trading pairs, and as such, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by almost 2% during the past 24 hour-period.

1 DAY AGO