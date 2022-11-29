ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Rate hikes from Oklahoma gas company causes pushback

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a nearly $20 million rate hike for Oklahoma Natural Gas. This will be the third rate increase for ONG customers in 2022. Some Oklahomans said this is too many for those already struggling. The latest rate hike is about $2 for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Has the effort to cut Oklahoma’s grocery tax hit roadblock?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Has the effort to cut Oklahoma’s grocery tax hit a roadblock?. Senate leaders said they don’t want to cut the state’s 4.5% tax on groceries for several reasons, including fears over losing a key source of revenue. However, the governor has a different take.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MySanAntonio

Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
HENNESSEY, OK
Z94

The Top 10 Safest Oklahoma Towns & Cities

The results are in. These 10 Oklahoma towns and cities have been ranked as the safest in the entire Sooner State. If you're looking for someplace to move, retire or visit and are worried about crime, these are the safest places. They have some of the lowest crime rates in the state, some have the lowest in the Nation!
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

RSV hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is experiencing a surge in pediatric hospitalizations, like the rest of the country, because of a respiratory virus that is not COVID. A spike in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, hit the country hard this fall and is still going. Among other things, the virus inflames and tightens airways. This is especially concerning in small children because their airways are already so tiny.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Comanche, Kiowa chairmen share takeaways from Tribal Nations Summit

Washington, D.C. (KSWO) - Leaders from the Kiowa and the Comanche Nations shared their ideas on new opportunities to develop the economy they hope to bring back to southwest Oklahoma after the Tribal Nations Summit in Washington D.C. Hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in the nation’s capital for the first...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

'Focus: Black Oklahoma': misinformation, DJ LiTEBRiTE, Cherokee Freedmen history

On this episode, we start off with Dr. Nick Alexandrov examining one Tulsa Fortune 500 company that uses its money to support campaigns of politicians who proclaim, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. As many find themselves learning to navigate in a “post-truth” era, there’s at least one statement you can always trust: money talks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Is Oklahoma Going to Have a White Christmas?

We could be having a white Christmas in Oklahoma this year! So far the Farmer's Almanac has been very accurate with the 2022 extended winter forecast. This year the Sooner State is expected to be much colder and wetter throughout the winter months. As a matter of fact, we've already seen some snowfall this year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Proposed Oklahoma bill looks to lower age to legally carry firearms

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms from 21 to 18. State Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1001 for the 2023 legislative session. The bill would amend the requirements to carry firearms as long as they are a lawful permanent resident of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma marijuana regulator seeking public input

OKLAHOMA (KTEN) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is asking the public to share their views on proposed rules. "We will take that feedback into consideration and then we will send over rule documents to the legislature for consideration during the 2023 regular [legislative] session," said OMMA spokesperson Porsha Riley. "Once they review, or it's approved by the legislature or the governor, then those permanent rules will take effect later that year."
OKLAHOMA STATE

