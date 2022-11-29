Read full article on original website
KOCO
Rate hikes from Oklahoma gas company causes pushback
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a nearly $20 million rate hike for Oklahoma Natural Gas. This will be the third rate increase for ONG customers in 2022. Some Oklahomans said this is too many for those already struggling. The latest rate hike is about $2 for...
KOCO
Has the effort to cut Oklahoma’s grocery tax hit roadblock?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Has the effort to cut Oklahoma’s grocery tax hit a roadblock?. Senate leaders said they don’t want to cut the state’s 4.5% tax on groceries for several reasons, including fears over losing a key source of revenue. However, the governor has a different take.
MySanAntonio
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
The Top 10 Safest Oklahoma Towns & Cities
The results are in. These 10 Oklahoma towns and cities have been ranked as the safest in the entire Sooner State. If you're looking for someplace to move, retire or visit and are worried about crime, these are the safest places. They have some of the lowest crime rates in the state, some have the lowest in the Nation!
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 5,200 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,225,997. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 431. The Oklahoma State Department...
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
kgou.org
RSV hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is experiencing a surge in pediatric hospitalizations, like the rest of the country, because of a respiratory virus that is not COVID. A spike in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, hit the country hard this fall and is still going. Among other things, the virus inflames and tightens airways. This is especially concerning in small children because their airways are already so tiny.
kswo.com
Comanche, Kiowa chairmen share takeaways from Tribal Nations Summit
Washington, D.C. (KSWO) - Leaders from the Kiowa and the Comanche Nations shared their ideas on new opportunities to develop the economy they hope to bring back to southwest Oklahoma after the Tribal Nations Summit in Washington D.C. Hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in the nation’s capital for the first...
kosu.org
'Focus: Black Oklahoma': misinformation, DJ LiTEBRiTE, Cherokee Freedmen history
On this episode, we start off with Dr. Nick Alexandrov examining one Tulsa Fortune 500 company that uses its money to support campaigns of politicians who proclaim, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. As many find themselves learning to navigate in a “post-truth” era, there’s at least one statement you can always trust: money talks.
Meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
State leaders say they will begin holding regional family meetings to help families who have been waiting for disability services for years.
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
A push in Oklahoma to legalize “Constitutional Carry” for 18-year-olds
One lawmaker is proposing a switch to the “Constitutional Carry” age requirement, from 21 to 18 years old. Representative Jim Olsen, a Republican from Roland, filed HB1001, which would allow 18-year-olds to legally carry firearms of any kind.
Is Oklahoma Going to Have a White Christmas?
We could be having a white Christmas in Oklahoma this year! So far the Farmer's Almanac has been very accurate with the 2022 extended winter forecast. This year the Sooner State is expected to be much colder and wetter throughout the winter months. As a matter of fact, we've already seen some snowfall this year.
Want to Move to Rural Oklahoma? An Online Database Has Property Listings
People looking to live in rural parts of Oklahoma may have an easier time finding space thanks to a database listing available lots. The new database is a collaborative effort between the Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) and the Oklahoma Home Builders Association (OkHBA). “OML will work with the various communities...
KOCO
Proposed Oklahoma bill looks to lower age to legally carry firearms
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms from 21 to 18. State Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1001 for the 2023 legislative session. The bill would amend the requirements to carry firearms as long as they are a lawful permanent resident of Oklahoma.
OG&E warns of scam targeting Oklahoma customers
The holidays are here, and officials are warning residents about the increase in the number of scams going around the metro.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma marijuana regulator seeking public input
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is asking the public to share their views on proposed rules. "We will take that feedback into consideration and then we will send over rule documents to the legislature for consideration during the 2023 regular [legislative] session," said OMMA spokesperson Porsha Riley. "Once they review, or it's approved by the legislature or the governor, then those permanent rules will take effect later that year."
Wildlife department considering hunting rule changes
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for comments from the public regarding proposed rule changes for hunters.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
kosu.org
Proposed bill would lower age to carry and purchase handguns to 18 years old in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18. Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans. The bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18....
