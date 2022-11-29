OKLAHOMA (KTEN) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is asking the public to share their views on proposed rules. "We will take that feedback into consideration and then we will send over rule documents to the legislature for consideration during the 2023 regular [legislative] session," said OMMA spokesperson Porsha Riley. "Once they review, or it's approved by the legislature or the governor, then those permanent rules will take effect later that year."

