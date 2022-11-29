ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Need bottled water? These are distribution sites across Houston as boil-water situation continues

HOUSTON – An estimated 2.2 million people are feeling the effects of a pressure drop at the city’s main water system on Sunday. As KPRC 2 reported, the pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. You can read more about the incident here.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
cw39.com

ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress

HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage; City of Bellaire has since rescinded order

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice, city officials announced Monday night. The notice was issued Sunday night after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., according to Houston Public Works.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

NRG Park announces car parking will now be cashless starting this week

HOUSTON – This is important!. As in-person events continue to get underway, Houston’s NRG Park has announced it will be eliminating cash payments for parking on site. According to a spokesperson for the park, NRG will only accept card payments at the parking gates beginning Dec. 1. The...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy