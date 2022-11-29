Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
'We're being overwhelmed': Houston leaders say city water leaks are skyrocketing
City water line failures have nearly doubled in recent years, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Elevated levels of lead detected in water samples in some NW Harris County neighborhoods
The amount of lead exceeded the EPA action level earlier this year, the utility district said. MUD 70 includes the Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove subdivisions.
Houston lifts boil water notice after confirming tap water is safe to drink, city says
The city of Houston on Tuesday lifted the boil water notice issued two days earlier after water quality testing confirmed that tap water now "meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink," the city said.
Traffic alert: Emergency repairs lead to miles-long backup on Katy Freeway
HOUSTON — Emergency road repairs slowed inbound traffic on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress Friday morning. According to Houston Transtar, the repairs started at 12:30 a.m. and were supposed to be completed by 5 a.m. However, the freeway was not completely reopened until after 6:30 a.m. You'll want...
Click2Houston.com
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
Entire City of Houston placed under boil water notice after system outage
So far, the boil water notice has affected over 2.3 million people who reside in the Houston area. The notice went into effect late Sunday evening.
Three Katy-area roadways included among Texas A&M Transportation Institute's 100 most congested
Segments of Grand Parkway, I-10 and North Fry Road are among the most congested roadways in Texas, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's report on mobility. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas A&M Transportation Institute released its annual review of the state’s 100 most congested roadways in 2021 on Nov. 28. Three...
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Click2Houston.com
BIG FREEWAY CLOSURE: I-45 northbound in downtown Houston to close this weekend due to bridge repair, TxDOT says
HOUSTON – Headed to downtown Houston this weekend, or passing by on I-45? There’s a huge closure happening this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation says roadwork will be needed on I-45 northbound in downtown Houston, specifically at McKinney St. bridge over the mainlanes. The repairs come after...
Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Click2Houston.com
Need bottled water? These are distribution sites across Houston as boil-water situation continues
HOUSTON – An estimated 2.2 million people are feeling the effects of a pressure drop at the city’s main water system on Sunday. As KPRC 2 reported, the pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. You can read more about the incident here.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
cw39.com
ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress
HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
Houston boil water notice: Schools announce closures amid system outage at water treatment plant
A boil water notice went into effect on Sunday after a system outage at a water treatment plant at 10:30 a.m. These Houston-area schools are closed on Monday.
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of its water treatment plants. Houston ISD schools will be closed on Monday.
Click2Houston.com
Operations temporarily suspended at west Houston post office where deadly crash occurred
HOUSTON – The United States Post Office has temporarily suspended services at the USPS building in west Houston where a deadly crash occurred, according to the agency. Retail services at the Debora Sue Schatz Post Office, located at 2909 Rogerdale Rd., have ceased due to damages sustained in a vehicle accident on Thursday.
Houston-area school district knowingly hired teacher accused of abusing student
Melody LaPointe was offered a job at Goose Creek CISD while under investigation for allegedly starving a student.
Multiple Houston area schools to remain closed for second day as city is under boil notice
As the city closely monitors the order, multiple schools have made the decision to remain closed for a second day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage; City of Bellaire has since rescinded order
HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice, city officials announced Monday night. The notice was issued Sunday night after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., according to Houston Public Works.
Click2Houston.com
NRG Park announces car parking will now be cashless starting this week
HOUSTON – This is important!. As in-person events continue to get underway, Houston’s NRG Park has announced it will be eliminating cash payments for parking on site. According to a spokesperson for the park, NRG will only accept card payments at the parking gates beginning Dec. 1. The...
