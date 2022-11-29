Read full article on original website
Apple accessibility video highlights voice control, sound recognition, door detection, and more
A new Apple accessibility video highlights a variety of features designed to offer independence to people with a range of disabilities. Set to the soundtrack “I Am the Greatest” by Spinifex Gum (with Marliya Choir), it opens by showing a woman telling Siri to set her morning scene …
Elon thanks Tim Cook for tour of ‘Apple’s beautiful HQ’ as Twitter Blue on pause to avoid 30% App Store fee
Following Elon Musk calling out Apple and Tim Cook over a drop in advertising spend on Twitter, its 30% App Store fee, and more, there’s been a shift. This afternoon, Musk tweeted a thank you to the Apple CEO for a tour of the company’s “beautiful HQ.”
StableDiffusion can generate an image on Apple Silicon Macs in under 18 seconds, thanks to new optimizations in macOS 13.1
On its machine learning blog, Apple announced resounding support for the StableDiffusion project. This includes updates in the just-released macOS 13.1 beta 4 and iOS 16.2 beta 4 to improve performance running these models on Apple Silicon chips. Apple also published extensive document and sample code to show how to...
Belkin launches AirPods Cleaning Kit, claims to remove earwax plus restore acoustic performance
Belkin has launched an intriguing AirPods Cleaning Kit this week. Designed for gen 1, 2, or 3 of Apple’s hit earphones, the kit includes a solution that the company says not only removes earwax but also brings “your high-quality audio back.”. Interestingly, Belkin says this cleaning kit is...
Review: Eve Outdoor Cam is a great HomeKit camera with floodlight, Home app needs more notification controls
Eve Outdoor Cam is a sleek outdoor video camera for HomeKit, with integrated LED floodlight ideally designed to light up your driveway at night. I’ve been a fan of the Eve Indoor camera for a while, and my experience with the Outdoor Cam is similarly positive. HomeKit cameras are better than ever, thanks to significant user interface upgrades to the Apple Home app in iOS 16.
App Store will once again accept app submissions through the holiday season
Apple this week announced that it will continue to accept app submissions to the App Store through the holiday season. While in the past the company used to suspend app submissions for a short period of time in December, this will no longer happen – at least not this year.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 410: Elon Musk takes on Apple, Apple Music Replay updates, Mastodon gains steam
Benjamin and Zac react to the double-180 Elon Musk pulled on Apple this week. Mastodon gains steam, with Tapbots announcing plans to launch a Tweetbot-like client. Zac reflects on the Apple Watch Ultra, after spending some time with a Series 8. Apple Music Replay has been overhauled for 2022 and Apple TV+ has some cool new premieres coming up next.
Apple loses top Interactive Media Group exec of 14 years to Roblox
Apple’s engineering VP that’s been responsible for leading efforts like CarPlay and Group FaceTime is leaving the company. John Stauffer is set to start his new role as VP of engineering at Roblox after more than two decades at Apple and 14 years as an executive. Reported by...
Apple reportedly blocked Coinbase Wallet iOS app update for offering NFTs without in-app purchases
Non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, are becoming increasingly popular. Yet Apple still doesn’t seem very open to this idea, at least not when these NFTs are sold inside iOS apps without using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. And this is what happened with Coinbase Wallet, which allegedly had its latest update denied in the App Store because of the NFTs feature.
Review: Twelve South HoverBar Tower makes iPad convenient to use almost anywhere
Twelve South delivered a hit with its HoverBar Duo stand for iPad and iPhone and the evolution of the series has begun with the HoverBar Tower. I’ve been testing out the new floor stand for iPad that offers the flexibility to put the tablet in the right position for pretty much any use case.
Apple supporting World AIDS Day with Apple Store window displays and special watch faces to download
Apple is raising awareness for World AIDS Day, as part of its ongoing partnership with (RED) charity. Apple Watch users can show their support by downloading a selection of special red-themed watch face configurations. Apple retail will also be promoting PRODUCT(RED) in the stores, with new window displays. As usual, a portion of every PRODUCT(RED) Apple product sold goes to the (RED) Global Fund.
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
Apple purchases get 5% back through Christmas for those that open a new Apple Card
Apple has announced a fresh promotion for its credit card. Through December 25, new Apple Card holders can get 5% back when purchasing Apple products. However, there are a few restrictions like interest-free installment plans and more being ineligible. Here are all the details…. The company announced the 5% back...
Friday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe Charger $19, HomePod mini $60, Studio Display $100 off, more
It’s Friday once again! And heading into the weekend we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple’s latest gear. Leading the way is Apple’s official MagSafe charger at just $19 to go alongside a rare price cut on HomePod mini refurbished models at $60. Not to mention one of the first markdowns on Apple’s new Studio Display at $100 off or more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek posts lengthy tweet-storm complaining about Apple
It’s not just Elon Musk using Twitter to complain about Apple (even if Tim Cook is now his new bestie): Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has tweeted a lengthy thread about his views on the Cupertino company. He claims that Apple doesn’t care about consumers, courts, or the law –...
Alleged benchmark test of Apple’s unreleased ‘M2 Max’ chip surfaces on the web
We’ve been hearing rumors about the next generation of Macs for some time now, which are expected to be introduced sometime in 2023. While Apple is yet to officially announce the new machines, a supposed benchmark test of the unreleased “M2 Max” chip has surfaced on the web with details about the performance of the chip that is expected to power the new Macs.
Apple-1 hand-numbered by Steve Jobs up for auction alongside Tim Cook-signed football
A new lot of Apple memorabilia is up for grabs at RR Auction starting today. Included in the new Science and Technology auction is a functional Apple-1 ‘Byte Shop’ computer hand-numbered by Steve Jobs, a Tim Cook-signed football, and more. The most rare Apple item for auction is...
LastPass security breach did allow access to customer data after all, reveals company
The LastPass security breach that occurred back in August did allow attackers to access customer data, says the company. It had previously said that no customer data was compromised. LastPass owner LogMeIn stresses that customer passwords have not been compromised, as the company uses end-to-end encryption so that only the...
Elon Musk says Twitter not at risk of removal from iPhone App Store, following meeting with Tim Cook
Today, Elon Musk met Tim Cook at Apple’s campus. Earlier in the week, he had claimed that Apple was threatening to remove Twitter from the iPhone App Store, citing Apple’s so-called censorship. He also voiced concerns about Apple’s ‘secret’ 30% tax. Post meeting, he is...
iCloud Mail is down or slow for some users [U: Fixed]
If you’re seeing issues with iCloud Mail this morning, it’s not just you. There’s currently an ongoing issue with the service that’s broken iCloud Mail for some while others may see it perform more slowly than normal. Update 10:45 am PT: Apple says iCloud Mail is...
