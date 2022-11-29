Read full article on original website
Apple launches special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with WACKO MARIA
Apple on Thursday announced a new special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. Featuring an exclusive leopard print that matches the outfits from the Japanese brand, the new Beats earbuds will arrive in select stores this Friday. Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition. There’s nothing...
Spotify launches Wrapped 2022 with ‘listening personality’ test alongside your favorite music
Spotify’s popular Wrapped experience is now available that pulls together all of your most listened-to tracks, artists, genres, and more. This year there’s also a “Listening Personality” test to reveal what your music taste says about you. Spotify announced the arrival of Wrapped 2022 in a...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 410: Elon Musk takes on Apple, Apple Music Replay updates, Mastodon gains steam
Benjamin and Zac react to the double-180 Elon Musk pulled on Apple this week. Mastodon gains steam, with Tapbots announcing plans to launch a Tweetbot-like client. Zac reflects on the Apple Watch Ultra, after spending some time with a Series 8. Apple Music Replay has been overhauled for 2022 and Apple TV+ has some cool new premieres coming up next.
Apple accessibility video highlights voice control, sound recognition, door detection, and more
A new Apple accessibility video highlights a variety of features designed to offer independence to people with a range of disabilities. Set to the soundtrack “I Am the Greatest” by Spinifex Gum (with Marliya Choir), it opens by showing a woman telling Siri to set her morning scene …
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek posts lengthy tweet-storm complaining about Apple
It’s not just Elon Musk using Twitter to complain about Apple (even if Tim Cook is now his new bestie): Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has tweeted a lengthy thread about his views on the Cupertino company. He claims that Apple doesn’t care about consumers, courts, or the law –...
iPad 10 teardown shows why it lacks support for second-generation Apple Pencil
Apple announced last month the 10th-generation iPad, which features a new design similar to the more expensive iPad models, plus other enhancements. However, despite all the improvements, iPad 10 lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Now iFixit has shared a teardown video showing what’s inside the iPad 10, and it gives us an idea of why the new iPad only works with the old Apple Pencil.
Slow Horses season two premieres on Apple TV+
The spy thriller TV show Slow Horses returns for season today, beginning today on Apple TV+. The show stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, a veteran MI5 agent in charge of a department of reject underlyings that have a reputation for failure inside the organization. The series is based off the popular novels by Mick Herron.
Elon thanks Tim Cook for tour of ‘Apple’s beautiful HQ’ as Twitter Blue on pause to avoid 30% App Store fee
Following Elon Musk calling out Apple and Tim Cook over a drop in advertising spend on Twitter, its 30% App Store fee, and more, there’s been a shift. This afternoon, Musk tweeted a thank you to the Apple CEO for a tour of the company’s “beautiful HQ.”
OtterBox launches three multi-functional gift ideas with MagSafe and Apple Watch charging
OtterBox has launched its three latest Apple accessories just in time for the holidays. The new lineup includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe power bank with home and vehicle mounts, a 2-in-1 Apple Watch power bank, and a 2-in-1 power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch. OtterBox launched the three new accessories...
StableDiffusion can generate an image on Apple Silicon Macs in under 18 seconds, thanks to new optimizations in macOS 13.1
On its machine learning blog, Apple announced resounding support for the StableDiffusion project. This includes updates in the just-released macOS 13.1 beta 4 and iOS 16.2 beta 4 to improve performance running these models on Apple Silicon chips. Apple also published extensive document and sample code to show how to...
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
Apple @ Work: Why are managed mobility service providers becoming popular for remote organizations?
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Bloomberg: Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will run on ‘xrOS’ platform
Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality handset project as soon as spring. Now Bloomberg is reporting that Apple has settled on a name for the operating system that will power the product: xrOS. “Internally, the company recently changed the name of the operating system to ‘xrOS’ from rrealityOS,’...
9to5Rewards: MacBook Air giveaway + Chargeasap Zeus 270W USB-C GaN Charger
We’ve teamed up with Chargeasap to give away Apple’s latest MacBook to celebrate the launch of Chargeasap’s new Zeus 270W USB-C GaN Charger. Head below to enter the giveaway now and get a closer look at the new Chargeasap Zeus Charger. Chargeasap Zeus Charger. Chargeasap’s Zeus charger...
Review: Twelve South HoverBar Tower makes iPad convenient to use almost anywhere
Twelve South delivered a hit with its HoverBar Duo stand for iPad and iPhone and the evolution of the series has begun with the HoverBar Tower. I’ve been testing out the new floor stand for iPad that offers the flexibility to put the tablet in the right position for pretty much any use case.
iCloud Mail is down or slow for some users [U: Fixed]
If you’re seeing issues with iCloud Mail this morning, it’s not just you. There’s currently an ongoing issue with the service that’s broken iCloud Mail for some while others may see it perform more slowly than normal. Update 10:45 am PT: Apple says iCloud Mail is...
Apple purchases get 5% back through Christmas for those that open a new Apple Card
Apple has announced a fresh promotion for its credit card. Through December 25, new Apple Card holders can get 5% back when purchasing Apple products. However, there are a few restrictions like interest-free installment plans and more being ineligible. Here are all the details…. The company announced the 5% back...
Alleged benchmark test of Apple’s unreleased ‘M2 Max’ chip surfaces on the web
We’ve been hearing rumors about the next generation of Macs for some time now, which are expected to be introduced sometime in 2023. While Apple is yet to officially announce the new machines, a supposed benchmark test of the unreleased “M2 Max” chip has surfaced on the web with details about the performance of the chip that is expected to power the new Macs.
Elon Musk says Twitter not at risk of removal from iPhone App Store, following meeting with Tim Cook
Today, Elon Musk met Tim Cook at Apple’s campus. Earlier in the week, he had claimed that Apple was threatening to remove Twitter from the iPhone App Store, citing Apple’s so-called censorship. He also voiced concerns about Apple’s ‘secret’ 30% tax. Post meeting, he is...
Apple loses top Interactive Media Group exec of 14 years to Roblox
Apple’s engineering VP that’s been responsible for leading efforts like CarPlay and Group FaceTime is leaving the company. John Stauffer is set to start his new role as VP of engineering at Roblox after more than two decades at Apple and 14 years as an executive. Reported by...
