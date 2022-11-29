GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been sentenced to a minimum 18 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a man his family described as a youth mentor. Jamarion Quarles, 26, was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 30 for second-degree murder in the April 9, 2018 shooting death of Kaharee McIntosh-Williams just outside the home of the victim’s mother.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO