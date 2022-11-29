Read full article on original website
WLNS
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K
Police seize suspected fentanyl, arrest man in Muskegon raid
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man and seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine while using a search warrant Friday, Dec. 2, at a Muskegon home. The West Michigan Enforcement Team, or WEMET, executed the search warrant in the 900 block of Fleming Avenue, state police said. Investigators...
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
Man pleads to manslaughter in 2017 death of 71-year-old
More than five years after a Vicksburg-area man's body was found, another man has pleaded in connection to his death.
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in girlfriend’s death
A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.
Mother accused of torturing, starving son to death competent to stand trial, judge rules
MUSKEGON, MI – A mother charged for her role contributing to her malnourished son’s death has been deemed competent to stand trial. A judge made the ruling Thursday morning inside a Muskegon County District Courtroom during a competency evaluation hearing. Shanda Vander Ark, of Norton Shores, is accused...
Police videos released showing homicide suspect fire at officers before killing self
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a homicide suspect firing at police in a cruiser before soon after taking his own life. Grand Rapids police released the videos Friday, Dec. 2, a day after the shootout in a Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood near a school.
GRPD: Homicide suspect dead following 'running gun' shootout with police
A homicide suspect is dead after a shooting involving Grand Rapids police. The shooting happened Thursday in the area of Jefferson and La Belle St.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log December 1, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
‘You took a good kid,’ mom of 2018 shooting victim tells killer at sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been sentenced to a minimum 18 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a man his family described as a youth mentor. Jamarion Quarles, 26, was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 30 for second-degree murder in the April 9, 2018 shooting death of Kaharee McIntosh-Williams just outside the home of the victim’s mother.
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
Ex-township supervisor going to trial in 2010 rape case
The former Fabius Township supervisor has been ordered to stand trial for a 2010 sexual assault.
Murder victim’s family reacts to Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting
Families in one neighborhood had a front row seat Thursday to something they never wanted to witness— a deadly shooting.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo man to serve 10 years in prison for weapons and drugs charges
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man is on his way to prison. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced on Tuesday, November 29 that 30-year-old Deshay Malory will be sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison on weapons and drugs charges. Police responded to a shooting in Kalamazoo...
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids Police Department says one person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a stabbing Wednesday.
Man wanted on multiple felony charges arrested by Muskegon County Sheriff's Office
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have apprehended a man who's been on the run since mid November. Randy Rinard, 45, was wanted on multiple felony charges and was considered armed and dangerous after assaulting an officer at a gas station on Nov. 12.
GRPD: ‘Actively working’ shooting scene, 1 victim
The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 officers are actively working the scene of a shooting that left one man with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Kalamazoo County farm shouldn’t be surprised violations leading to enforcement, township says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — One day prior to a Comstock Township farm being forced to cease commercial operations over multiple zoning issues, township officials say the farm’s owners shouldn’t be surprised by the enforcement action being taken. In a lengthy statement outlining its point of view in...
