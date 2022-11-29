ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
The Hill

Here’s where home prices are heading in 2023: Realtor.com

Story at a glance A new forecast from Realtor.com projects home prices will increase nationwide by 5.4 percent next year.  The real estate company expects that mortgage rates will continue to hover around 7 percent. High mortgage rates alongside price growth will push up monthly payments by close to 28 percent to $2,430. Americans have…
Motley Fool

1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future. You’re reading a free...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Motley Fool

2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be the Best Bargains of 2023

Cresco Labs with Columbia Care could be a dominant force in the cannabis industry in just a few years. Investors shouldn't overlook Ascend Wellness' modest size as the company has staked out some attractive locations that could generate strong growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
MARYLAND STATE
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company with solid core earnings growth. Enterprise Products Partners is a top midstream energy company that has consistently delivered for shareholders. Medical Properties Trust could have brighter days around the corner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...

