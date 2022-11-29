ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Dave Ramsey Has a Warning About Costco Shopping

If you don't need this warning, you could still end up overspending at Costco. Costco is well-known for offering bargain prices on many of the items it sells. Its house brand, Kirkland, also has many devoted fans. Finance expert Dave Ramsey notes that it's easy to overspend at Costco by...
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

Why Alphabet Stock Is a Buy Despite YouTube's Revenue Drop

In Q3, YouTube's advertising revenue dropped year over year for the first time since Alphabet began reporting the division's earnings separately. An uncertain macroeconomic environment resulted in advertisers spending less. Alphabet is still well-positioned to capitalize on the digital ad industry's long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future

Cybertruck is about to enter production and could become Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. Tesla’s profitability is a key competitive advantage over leading car manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

I Just Bought Thousands of Dollars of Airline Tickets All At Once. Here's Why

Could buying a year's worth of airline tickets make good financial sense?. Recently, I charged thousands of dollars worth of airline tickets. I purchased all of the tickets I will use during the entire year. I did this in order to maximize my credit card miles earned. Recently, I sat...
Motley Fool

1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, Mgm Resorts International, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

My 3 Highest-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

Shopify's software-as-a-service tools are indispensable for e-commerce merchants. The Trade Desk is stealing market share from its biggest rivals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Nike Stock Jumped 18% in November

After falling sharply this year, Nike now seems to be on the rebound. Earnings should improve as inventory levels come down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy With Chip Companies Stumbling Into 2023?

Applied Materials beat expectations to close out fiscal 2022, reporting a 10% increase in revenue. Despite chip industry headwinds, the company is forecasting more revenue growth to kick off 2023. Profitability could also improve next year if various industry issues start to clear up. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

nCino (NCNO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

NCino (NCNO -3.30%) Thank you for standing by, and welcome to nCino's third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy