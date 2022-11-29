Read full article on original website
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Has a Warning About Costco Shopping
If you don't need this warning, you could still end up overspending at Costco. Costco is well-known for offering bargain prices on many of the items it sells. Its house brand, Kirkland, also has many devoted fans. Finance expert Dave Ramsey notes that it's easy to overspend at Costco by...
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
It was in 2018 that Canada's adult-use pot market opened for business. Aurora Cannabis and other marijuana stocks have taken a beating in recent years. Slowing growth rates and massive net losses have made many investors bearish on Aurora. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
Motley Fool
Why Alphabet Stock Is a Buy Despite YouTube's Revenue Drop
In Q3, YouTube's advertising revenue dropped year over year for the first time since Alphabet began reporting the division's earnings separately. An uncertain macroeconomic environment resulted in advertisers spending less. Alphabet is still well-positioned to capitalize on the digital ad industry's long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Motley Fool
2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future
Motley Fool
I Just Bought Thousands of Dollars of Airline Tickets All At Once. Here's Why
Could buying a year's worth of airline tickets make good financial sense?. Recently, I charged thousands of dollars worth of airline tickets. I purchased all of the tickets I will use during the entire year. I did this in order to maximize my credit card miles earned. Recently, I sat...
Motley Fool
1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)
Motley Fool
My 3 Highest-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Motley Fool
Why Nike Stock Jumped 18% in November
Motley Fool
Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy With Chip Companies Stumbling Into 2023?
Motley Fool
nCino (NCNO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
NCino (NCNO -3.30%) Thank you for standing by, and welcome to nCino's third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
