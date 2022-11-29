Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future
Cybertruck is about to enter production and could become Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. Tesla’s profitability is a key competitive advantage over leading car manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Shopify Just Raised a $7.5 Billion Green Flag
A slump in online retail, tough comps, and rampant inflation have weighed on Shopify's stock. The company reported record-setting results over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Shopify stock represents a compelling opportunity, selling near its cheapest valuation ever. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Should I Buy Costco Stock Before Earnings?
Many analysts believe Costco will hike membership fees soon. Black Friday will not factor into Costco's upcoming earnings release. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Has a Warning About Costco Shopping
If you don't need this warning, you could still end up overspending at Costco. Costco is well-known for offering bargain prices on many of the items it sells. Its house brand, Kirkland, also has many devoted fans. Finance expert Dave Ramsey notes that it's easy to overspend at Costco by...
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Will You Get a Stimulus Check This Month to Help With Holiday Spending?
This is an expensive time of year, but a stimulus check could help you cover costs. The holiday season is an expensive time of year. Costs may be even higher this year due to inflation. Some states are offering financial relief in the form of stimulus checks. The holiday season...
Motley Fool
3 Downsides of Shopping at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is pretty darn great. But it's also not perfect. Trader Joe's is known for its reasonable prices and friendly customer service. There are certain traps you might fall into if you do the bulk of your shopping there. Trader Joe's doesn't offer grocery delivery, seasonal items sell out...
Motley Fool
2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be the Best Bargains of 2023
Cresco Labs with Columbia Care could be a dominant force in the cannabis industry in just a few years. Investors shouldn't overlook Ascend Wellness' modest size as the company has staked out some attractive locations that could generate strong growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Trade Desk is a long-term play on the growth of ad-supported streaming media platforms. Palo Alto Networks provides a better balance of growth and value than many of its cybersecurity peers. Cisco's stable growth rates, low valuation, and high yield make it a safe haven play in this unpredictable...
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS. N.J. (WXIN) – Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria were found in some of the items. The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products were sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide through September 2022.
Motley Fool
Attention Costco Shoppers: You May Have the Wrong Type of Membership
You need to read this to make sure you have the right membership tier. Costco offers both a Gold Star and an Executive membership. The Executive membership costs twice as much, but it could end up being a much better deal for some shoppers. Make sure you'll earn enough in...
1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 78% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023
This growth stock is brimming with potential and shares are trading at a bargain price.
Motley Fool
Why Etsy Stock Keeps Going Up
Retail watchers report that Black Friday generated strong sales this year -- for retail overall, and according to one analyst, for Etsy in particular. Strong sales should mean stronger-than-expected revenue for Etsy in its upcoming fourth-quarter report. And BTIG just raised its target price on Etsy stock. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
There are dozens of stocks in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio that have been beaten down in the recent market declines. These three in particular look like a great combination of long-term value and low volatility and could be worth a closer look now. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Does Shopping at Costco Save You Money? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks
Read this before your next Costco trip. Costco is a membership club that promises discounted prices, and many people shop there because they believe it will help them save money. Dave Ramsey has advice on whether you really can spend less by shopping at Costco. You can save money on...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Five Below Stock Soared Today
Five Below reported financial results that were down in many metrics from last year but better than management previously expected. The company is improving heading into the holiday shopping season, which is good news for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Dollar General (DG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Dollar General (DG 3.22%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Snowflake (SNOW -1.94%) Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Nov...
Comments / 0