Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded revolver onto LaGuardia flight
A Louisiana woman was arrested Monday after TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport stopped her from carrying her loaded handgun onto a flight.
NYC building manager beaten with a chair by marijuana-smoking suspects
NEW YORK, NY – After receiving complaints regarding three individuals smoking marijuana inside a vestibule in his building, a New York City building manager approached the suspects and asked them to leave. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 13th Precinct, the men refused to leave and an argument ensued. During the argument, one of the suspects picked up a chair and assaulted the 61-year-old man with it. The man suffered head injuries. The suspects fled the scene. The building manager was treated for minor head injuries. This week, police have released surveillance video of the attacker. The post NYC building manager beaten with a chair by marijuana-smoking suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alleged Philadelphia drug dealer caught with two pounds of meth, ecstasy at Newark Hotel
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police were contacted by the management of the Spring Hill Suites, located in the 400-block of Ogletown Road, on November 14, 2022, after hotel management discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in a hotel room. Newark Police obtained a search warrant for the room and located nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, more than 200 units of MDMA (ecstasy), other prescription medications and drug paraphernalia. Newark Police contacted the resident of the room earlier that morning in the lobby of the hotel due to a medical condition, and he was taken into custody. The resident of the room The post Alleged Philadelphia drug dealer caught with two pounds of meth, ecstasy at Newark Hotel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drugs, Weapons Seized During Search Of Jersey Shore Condo: Police
A 50-year-old Jersey Shore man was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses after a police raid on his home, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 28, just after 6 a.m., the Brick Township Police Department made a warranted search on a residence in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex. The warrant...
Nearly 2 dozen NYC, state employees arrested in crackdown against COVID-19 relief fraud
Prosecutors say employees from the MTA, the NYPD and other agencies stole millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of COVID-19 relief.
NYC doctor charged with prescribing thousands of pills in drug-dealing scheme
A Manhattan doctor was indicted over a drug-dealing scheme in which he allegedly wrote prescriptions for pills — including opioids and Adderall — that were then sold on the street, prosecutors said Wednesday. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca family physician, is accused of writing scripts for five men who then conspired to distribute the tens of thousands of the pills through illegal street-level sales on Staten Island, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The drug ring was busted after investigators found Smith was allegedly prescribing controlled substances in a “manner inconsistent with public health and safety,” prosecutors said. The doc is accused...
'VIOLENT AND COMBATIVE': Woman assaults cops after shoplifting attempt at LI Target
A Queens woman was arrested after she tried to shoplift from a Long Island Target store and then assaulted officers trying to arrest her, police said Tuesday.
Suspect busted for squatting in Manhattan hotel room where powder sparked terror scare
A repeat offender has been busted for squatting in a posh Midtown Manhattan hotel room where some leftover talcum powder sparked a brief terror scare, police said Wednesday. The talcum powder, which squatter John Taddei used after taking a shower at the Park Hyatt on W. 57th near Seventh Ave. was not toxic. A worker at the Park Hyatt got sick while cleaning the room, sparking a partial ...
Police: Man flees traffic stop, crashes into parked cars, is found with fake license plates and IDs
NEW YORK - A Bronx man is facing numerous charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and crashed his silver Honda Accord into several parked cars in East Harlem. Investigators say his car had fake plates. They also reported finding fake IDs and license plates in his trunk. Larry Adeyanju faces forgery, reckless driving, property damage and providing false information charges.
Macdaily News
Man robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones outside Apple Store Fifth Avenue
A man carrying 300 iPhones, worth some $95,000, was beaten and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning, NYC police said. The 27-year-old victim was targeted moments after he left Apple’s 24-hour New York flagship at E. 58th Street. The victim regularly makes large purchases from Apple, as...
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man groped woman in Queens subway station, asked if she 'liked it': police
Police are searching for a suspect they said grabbed a woman’s buttocks inside a Queens subway station last week authorities said.
Autistic man beaten, slashed in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops
Two heartless assailants punched and slashed an autistic man in a broad-daylight beatdown in the Bronx, authorities said. The 26-year-old victim was running errands with his mother on Melrose Avenue near East 154th Street around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when the pair struck, according to cops and a WPIX report. The victim’s mother told the network the ruthless pair — without warning — hit her son with a stick in the back and punched him. Then they slashed him in the right elbow, police said. “They started fighting with him,” the mother, who did not want to be identified or provide her son’s name,...
Female worker threatened in scary robbery at Staten Island CVS, source says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man threatened the life of a female worker during a terrifying robbery at CVS on Forest Avenue in West Brighton Tuesday morning, according to sources. “Don’t say anything or I’ll kill you,” the suspect allegedly said to the worker as he fled from the...
Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
fox5ny.com
Arrest made after Queens man beaten to death with wooden board by mob
NEW YORK - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a man killed after a large group got into an argument with him earlier this month on a Queens street and one of them struck him with a wooden board, the New York City Police Department said.
TWO-FER: Twin Clifton Police Pursuits End In Luxury Car Crashes
Two Clifton police pursuits ended in crashes within moments of one another -- one involving a $200,000 Bentley stolen hours earlier from a car wash near the George Washington Bridge and another a Mercedes Benz that hit a patrol car in Newark, authorities said. Two bandits swiped the 2021 Bentley...
Target Shoplifter Injures 2 Officers During Arrest In Valley Stream, Police Say
A suspected shoplifter is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store. Nassau County Police responded to the store, located in Valley Stream on West Sunrise Highway, at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Police determined that 30-year-old Sapphire Townes, of...
NBC New York
Thieves Steal $500,000 Worth of Jewelry, Cash in Jersey City Smash-and-Grab: Police
A group of thieves stole half a million dollars in jewels and cash from a New Jersey jewelry store in a wild smash-and-grab robbery that left employees fearing for their lives. The theft took place the Sara Jewelry shop on Newark Avenue in Jersey City just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday,...
