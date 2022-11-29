NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police were contacted by the management of the Spring Hill Suites, located in the 400-block of Ogletown Road, on November 14, 2022, after hotel management discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in a hotel room. Newark Police obtained a search warrant for the room and located nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, more than 200 units of MDMA (ecstasy), other prescription medications and drug paraphernalia. Newark Police contacted the resident of the room earlier that morning in the lobby of the hotel due to a medical condition, and he was taken into custody. The resident of the room The post Alleged Philadelphia drug dealer caught with two pounds of meth, ecstasy at Newark Hotel appeared first on Shore News Network.

