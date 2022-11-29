Read full article on original website
Jessica Poitras and Daryl James: Ugly deal for Pa. beauty workers
Pennsylvania code enforcers caught a criminal on May 21, 2021, but not the dangerous kind. The outlaw’s offense was braiding hair with a lapsed occupational license. Her penalty: $250. Many other Pennsylvania beauty professionals remain on the lam. Since 2009, anyone guilty of twisting, wrapping, weaving, extending, locking or...
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of Shapiro’s transition team and the 23 members of...
Indiana AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin...
Editorial: Corrections officers are key to a successful jail
The most important part of a corrections operation is not the bars. A jail is not a cage. It isn’t a place where people are chucked in and the door is locked behind them like some medieval dungeon. At least, it’s not supposed to be. No, the word...
Pa. lawmakers’ pay increase kicks in; 2 elected to higher office without ‘double dipping’
Salaries for Pennsylvania lawmakers jumped Thursday when an automatic 7.8% pay increase took effect, the largest in over a quarter century. Two sitting lawmakers, who ran in simultaneously for other offices, will be getting the legislative pay raise, albeit briefly, before taking more lucrative elected posts next month. Allegheny County...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of tornadoes...
Robert Morris football coach Bernard Clark Jr. to be inducted into Orange Bowl HOF
Robert Morris football coach Bernard Clark Jr. is headed to the Orange Bowl. The former Miami linebacker who was named MVP of the 1988 Orange Bowl will be recognized for his accomplishments when he is inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame. Clark joins Dewey Selmon (Oklahoma) and Grant...
Kahliel Spear's 27 points lead Robert Morris over Wright State in Horizon League opener
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Kahliel Spear’s 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State, 80-59, on Thursday night. Spear added five rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak and opened Horizon League play with a win. “It was a great...
