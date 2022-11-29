Three things to know

Another chance to fix those cats. The Pet Orphanage is sponsoring a cat spay/neuter clinic for December, to be held on Sunday, Dec. 11. There will be a limit of two cats per person, and the cost will be $60/female and $30/male.Learn more on page A2.

Honoring Appalachia’s finest. The 11th Annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Ohio Statehouse. This event recognizes the impact of Appalachians who are actively contributing to the success of their region and all of Ohio. Learn more on page A3.

Statehouse tree lighting set. The public is invited to bring family, friends and holiday cheer to the 2022 Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Ohio Statehouse. This year’s celebration will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn more on page B3.