Remembrance of miners’ festivals past

WHIZ
30th Annual Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees and the halls of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center were decked with plenty of holiday décor up for auction!. And you can still get your bids in, either by phone at (740)-450-1990, or in-person until 6 PM.
‘Christmas Vacation’s’ Beverly D’Angelo is back for another holiday ‘calamity’ classic in raunchy, hilarious ‘Violent Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything you want out of a Christmas movie titled “Violent Night,” the new holiday action-comedy picks up where “Bad Santa” left off and heads to the raunchy gutter with hilarious blood, splattered glee. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film revolves around a team...
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Dasher
ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Pet of the Week isn’t one of Santa’s reindeer…..but is named after one. This Christmas treasure is named Dasher. This 4 month-old Husky Mix is fun, loving and has no trouble expressing his feelings. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt discussed about what type of family Dasher would fit into.
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
WTAP
Expect minor traffic delays due to Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are several Christmas Parades scheduled over the next few days. With each parade, there will be different roads closed that will affect traveling time. Chief of Police for Williamstown and Parkersburg talked about what people should expect. Williamstown’s Chief Shawn Graham said, “There is one...
City of Wellston, Ohio, announces road closures for holiday celebrations
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — The City of Wellston, Ohio, announced road closures for upcoming holiday festivities. Starting Friday evening, First Street between Ohio Avenue and Railroad Avenue will close in preparation for “Christmas Treats on Wellston Streets.” The closure will last the entire event. The following streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 2 […]
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE: 2300+ Commercial/retail space, and misc.
SENECA LAKE REGION – 2300+/- SQ. FT. OF. COMMERCIAL/RETAIL SPACE – GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH TRAFFIC COUNT – GREAT BUSINESS LOCATION OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!!. Opportunity Knocks with this unique offering of real estate. Conveniently located seconds from I-77, this 2,288 square foot property offers endless possibilities! This property has been a house in years past, could be again with some renovations, but has been a good commercial building for the last few owners with other businesses and amenities just steps away. If you have a dream of owning your own business, this maybe the spot to start it. The area is the main corridor to Seneca Lake, so there are tons of ideas that could work. The property also has a big back yard lot for plenty of parking. Traffic counts are excellent. If you are looking for a for an investment opportunity, you don’t want to overlook this one!! Opportunity Knocks!!!
WHIZ
Zanesville Schools Offer Hungry Students Blessing Bags
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County is a quaint community that has an abundance of generosity as well as families who are struggling with hunger. Zanesville City Schools Assistant Superintendent Steve Foreman explained how, with help from the YMCA, students with food insecurity problems are being cared for. “So we...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WHIZ
2023 Muskingum County Dog Licenses
ZANESVILLE, oh – Muskingum County Dog Licenses are now available to be purchased. It is the state law in Ohio that every dog over the age of three months must be licensed. Although there are benefits to getting your dog licensed. For example, if your furry friend would become missing while wearing a dog tag, the owner can be easily and accurately identified.
WHIZ
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
WTAP
The Washington County Career Center hosts health care career fair
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center held its annual health care career fair this Friday. One student said of the experience, “It is definitely high energy. It is definitely high energy. Everyone’s like ‘Oh my gosh I need to do this! Oh my gosh I need to do that!’”
Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check […]
sciotopost.com
STOLEN – Fairfield County Searches for Stolen Trailer, and Equipment
Fairfield County – Fairfield County sheriff is asking for the community to help find a suspect in a theft. On November 21, 2022, 2 Unknown males, driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, 2019 or newer, pulled onto the lot of Circle K, Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH, and stole the trailer and skid steer pictured above.
sciotopost.com
Measles Exposure Spreads to Ross County
COLUMBUS – Measle cases continue to rise in Ohio, the recent number is 50. Accoridng to the City of Columbus reported the first cases of Measles in October. Most of the spread was from in a daycare and school locations in the area. On Wednesday Columbus Public Health commissioner...
WSAZ
Man dies in late night crash
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
George Wagner IV guilty on all charges in Rhoden family massacre
In the video player above, watch the verdict of the trial read live from court in Pike County. WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury found George Wagner IV guilty on all 22 charges he faced for the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden family. Jury deliberations started Wednesday morning, and wrapped by the […]
