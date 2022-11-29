ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray City, OH

Remembrance of miners’ festivals past

By FILE PHOTO
The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHXjU_0jQrpyN000

In this photo from way back in 2014, Minnie and Mickey Mouse put in an appearance at that year’s annual Murray City Miner’s Festival. The festival is back again this year, with a full slate of candidates for queen, junior miss, little miss and mini miss.

