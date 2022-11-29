Remembrance of miners’ festivals past

SENECA LAKE REGION – 2300+/- SQ. FT. OF. COMMERCIAL/RETAIL SPACE – GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH TRAFFIC COUNT – GREAT BUSINESS LOCATION OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!!. Opportunity Knocks with this unique offering of real estate. Conveniently located seconds from I-77, this 2,288 square foot property offers endless possibilities! This property has been a house in years past, could be again with some renovations, but has been a good commercial building for the last few owners with other businesses and amenities just steps away. If you have a dream of owning your own business, this maybe the spot to start it. The area is the main corridor to Seneca Lake, so there are tons of ideas that could work. The property also has a big back yard lot for plenty of parking. Traffic counts are excellent. If you are looking for a for an investment opportunity, you don’t want to overlook this one!! Opportunity Knocks!!!

PLEASANT CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO