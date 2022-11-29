This country's future belongs to them, and they should be the ones determining how it goes. They have to be able to live and survive together. New ideas and new ways of looking at things are what made this country great, and those are the only things that will keep this country great. The old ways of thinking which the right seems to be stuck on is what's keeping this country divided. Progress is the only way this country keeps. Being stuck on the old ways doesn't cut it
A lot of people don't; that's why they confuse racism, with prejudice and bias so often. Including Walker: Reckless Danger.
Maybe Walker should figure out what state he's in before he weighs on what other people know or don't know 🤡🤡🤡
