Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be 'Most Powerful' House Speaker: Ex-GOP Chair
The GOP lawmaker is putting her full support behind Kevin McCarthy to become the next House speaker, and some Republicans are questioning why.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Donald Trump Loses His Free Pass Over Presidential Lawsuits
A judge recently ruled that Trump cannot be shielded from liability in a lawsuit by using an "absolute immunity" defense from his presidency.
Ana Navarro Says the 'Witch Is Dead' While Standing in Hotel Trump Lost
"He's outta here," Navarro said of Trump, as she stood in the former Trump International Hotel. "He lost the hotel and my a** is here."
Trump's Huge Miscalculation Could Make His Legal Trouble Worse: Kirschner
"He's trying to corruptly interfere in the administration of justice and obstructing justice is a 20-year federal felony," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said.
Republicans With Unlimited Sick Days Vote Against Time Off for Rail Workers
"The 'working class party' strikes again," one Twitter user said after the vote.
Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock Polls Predict Georgia Runoff Winner
Signs continue to point to a very close race in Georgia with a few days left for voters to decide who will be the state's next senator.
Steve Bannon Questions if Herschel Walker's Campaign Has 'Any Momentum'
Walker is headed for a runoff election with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on December 6.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
AOC Votes to Avoid Railroad Strike After Telling Workers to 'Stay Strong'
President Joe Biden had warned a rail strike could spur a "crippling" national shutdown.
Banning of Hanukkah Discussion in Florida School Sparks Outrage
The school district cited Florida's Parental Bill of Rights when it initially refused permission for a presentation about the Jewish festival.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wanted To Visit Ye's Office Just Last Week: Fuentes
The Holocaust denier claimed the congresswoman wanted to be associated with the rapper's 2024 presidential run "when it was cool."
Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate
A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism. Leaders of the Jewish community in the...
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
