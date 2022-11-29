Read full article on original website
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 2 and beyond
• Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or work in Oakland County and who are under 40, may apply for this prestigious award program at www.oakgov.com/40under40. • Oakland County Business Forward workshops for small...
Senior calendar of activities, trips and events
Vitality publishes the second Thursday of each month. To have an event published, it must be sent at least three weeks prior to the monthly publication date. To submit information for the calendar, email jgray@medianewsgroup.com. December. Dec. 8: Booked for the Evening: “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Sponsored by...
Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, nearly two months after a traffic stop. The felony charge was filed Wednesday in an Ann Arbor court. Smith, a 21-year-old senior and team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the day after the incident.
RSV affecting older adults as well as children
Health care experts are warning that serious cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, can affect older adults as well as children. Most of the focus has been on children who became seriously ill, resulting in packed emergency rooms in the Detroit area and nationwide. RSV is a common respiratory...
Holiday events piling up around the metro area
There’s more to the holidays than shopping — or so they say. Here are a few suggestions of other ways to enjoy the season this weekend:. • Detroit’s Noel Night returns in full force for its 48th annual event, taking place 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the city’s Midtown and Cultural Center areas. More than 90 venues — including the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Historical Museum, the Fisher Music Center, Third Man Records and Wayne State University — will host performances and shopping opportunities. A full list and schedule can be found at noelnight.org.
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
Enjoy a holiday murder mystery comedy in Farmington Hills
The Farmington Players will present Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot,” or “Holmes for the Holidays, Dec. 2-17, at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills. The murder mystery comedy, set during the holiday season in 1936, spoofs the life and times of famous 19th Century American actor William Gillette — known as “America’s Sherlock Holmes” — played by Jim Moll of Farmington Hills. Director Cynthia Tupper, of Farmington Hills says the show “gives you everything you love about live theater: A new comedy thriller that is an entertaining alternative to the standard holiday fare.” Tickets start at $20 and are available now at farmingtonplayers.org or call the box office at 248-553-2955.
Elementary school promotes glow-in-the-dark anti-bullying message
Troy Union Elementary School recently hosted an event to raise awareness of bullying and promote kindness. The school’s first ever “Black out Against Bullying” event involved glow sticks illuminated in a dark gymnasium. The school’s media center specialist, Ruba Alexander, who spearheaded the event, said students learned...
Testimony: ‘Pay to stay or get beat up’: 2 accused of Oakland County jailhouse extortion
A case against two Oakland County Jail inmates accused of extorting money from a cellmate by threatening to beat him up was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam, 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker said evidence presented showed probable cause to...
Culvert replacement on 10 Mile in Novi delayed
One phase of a $6.9 million road-rehabilitation project in Novi has been delayed until next year. A culvert-replacement project scheduled to start Dec. 6 has been bumped to January, 2023, by the contractor, Toebe Construction of Wixom. This stretch of Ten Mile Road carries about 16,000 vehicles daily. While the...
Walled Lake-based software developer pleads to tax evasion, faces possible prison time
A Walled Lake-based software developer has admitted to employment tax violations, the Department of Justice reported. Yigal Ziv, owner and operator of Multinational Technologies, Inc., pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to willful failure to collect and pay employment taxes on behalf of his employees. Ziv used the money for his personal...
1 year later: Oxford school shooting’s criminal cases, lawsuits moving through courts
One year after the Oxford High School deadly mass shootings, the legal process continues for the killer, his parents and others not criminally charged but facing lawsuits. On Oct. 24, Ethan Crumbley, 16, faced Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe and pleaded guilty to all 24 crimes he was charged with for the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting: Four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case
The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
Woman pleads to reduced charge in fatal stabbing case
A 24-year-old Southfield woman accused in a fatal stabbing last year has opted out of trial, accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. Erin Danielle Riley had been scheduled for trial Dec. 8 in Oakland County Circuit Court, but on Nov. 18 she pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Jerome Samuel Williams. An open murder charge was dropped.
Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.
A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
Lengthy prison sentence for man who beat another with baseball bat, leaving him injured for life
A 32-year-old Fowlerville man will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated after being sentenced to a minimum of 62 and a-half years for a savage beating of a Northville man in 2019. On Nov. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Victoria Valentine handed down the sentence to Christopher Allen...
Bishop Foley United at Downriver Unified hockey photo gallery
Downriver Unified welcomed in Bishop Foley United for a game on Wednesday night at Southgate Civic Center. In a high-scoring battle, the DU squad came away with a 9-8 victory over Foley in overtime.
Michigan a three-score favorite in Big Ten title game with Purdue
After having everything at stake last week at Ohio State, No. 2 Michigan finds itself in a position without much to gain this Saturday. The Wolverines head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. to play in the Big Ten Championship. Awaiting unbeaten U-M is a Purdue team...
Woman accused of trying to start fire at gas station enters plea, is sentenced
A woman accused of trying to start a fire inside a Pontiac gas station last May was sentenced Thursday after pleading to a reduced charge and a related crime. As stated Thursday in 50th District Court, assistant prosecutor Jay Belanger amended a felony charge of arson-preparation to burn property to misdemeanor arson-preparation to burn property less than $200 for Danielle Green, 23.
Trial date set for man accused in fatal shooting outside Pontiac bar
Trial is scheduled for a Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting another Pontiac man late last year outside a bar in the city. According to Oakland County Circuit Court records, jury selection is to begin March 17, 2023 for the case against Frank Derron Short, 43, charged with open murder for the death of Shedrick Lorenzo Knox, Sr., 42. The shooting happened Dec. 4, 2021 in the parking lot of Duckett’s Sports Pub, 325 W. Huron St.
