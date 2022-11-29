Read full article on original website
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
College football championship Saturday viewing guide
Our final college football gameday guide of the season begins with a look at what to watch Saturday:. Lamest time window: None. Savor the last taste of the season. Noon: Can No. 3 TCU beat No. 13 Kansas State (ABC) twice in the same season, this time for the Big 12 title?
Where will Kentucky play its basketball game in London? A closer look at the O2 Arena.
Kentucky and Michigan will play at the O2 Arena on Sunday. This will be the first big-time college basketball game there, but it’s been home to plenty of hoops.
