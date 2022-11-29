ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Katie Chase
3d ago

Maybe law makers should look at the bigger problem. NH does not have a regulation for patient to resident ratio! An LNA has to care for up to 12 residents during each shift. Adult day care ratio is 1 adult to 3 residents. Day cares are 1 adult to 3 infants. How is 1 LNA possibly going to bathe, change, dress, bathroom, serve meals/help feed, answer call bells, chart and more for 12 residents per shift? It’s impossible! It creates stress and frustration for residents and LNAs. I’d like to see our representatives see what these LNA’s and residents go through every day. Maybe then they would MANDATE a law for healthy care vs. mandating COVID vaccines. Try thinking about the resident first!!!!!

NHPR

A surge of RSV infections is straining capacity at N.H. hospitals

A surge in cases of RSV, a respiratory infection that can be especially serious in infants, is straining hospital capacity in New Hampshire. No pediatric ICU beds were available in New Hampshire this week, and surrounding states are seeing similar surges. “The sheer numbers of children coming in have been...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vt. forest commissioner stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder will be stepping down at the end of the month, according to state officials. Snyder was first appointed by former Governor Peter Shumlin in 2011 and has continued the job under the Scott administration. Prior...
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit

Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont senators applaud Respect for Marriage Act

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
READSBORO, VT
The Center Square

Vermont grant program focuses on economic revitalization

(The Center Square) – With an eye trained on economic recovery and revitalization across Vermont, a new grant program is now accepting applications for projects focused on an array of economic activities. The Community Recovery & Revitalization Program, Gov. Phil Scott announced at his weekly Tuesday press conference, is...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most

According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
VERMONT STATE
newscentermaine.com

Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
NASHUA, NH
NHPR

$65 million in additional funding will go toward building broadband infrastructure across the state

The state’s fiscal committee approved $65 million in federal funding geared toward building out New Hampshire’s internet infrastructure. Forty million of those dollars will focus on providing internet access to at least 15,000 households in mostly rural communities across the state, which have been historically underserved or unserved by current internet service providers. The rest will go towards a matching grant initiative for providers to build out more internet infrastructure.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
BARTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

95 Years Later: Lessons on resilience from the 1927 flood

Burt May's house in Bolton in the snow during the 1927 flood. Vermont Business Magazine In November 1927, Vermont endured a devastating flood, rivaled only more recently by Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011. On the 95th anniversary of the flood, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) shares lessons on flood resilience.
VERMONT STATE

