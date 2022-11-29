Read full article on original website
Katie Chase
3d ago
Maybe law makers should look at the bigger problem. NH does not have a regulation for patient to resident ratio! An LNA has to care for up to 12 residents during each shift. Adult day care ratio is 1 adult to 3 residents. Day cares are 1 adult to 3 infants. How is 1 LNA possibly going to bathe, change, dress, bathroom, serve meals/help feed, answer call bells, chart and more for 12 residents per shift? It’s impossible! It creates stress and frustration for residents and LNAs. I’d like to see our representatives see what these LNA’s and residents go through every day. Maybe then they would MANDATE a law for healthy care vs. mandating COVID vaccines. Try thinking about the resident first!!!!!
Thousands more Vermonters eligible for health insurance savings this year
A new federal rule expands access to Vermont Health Connect premium subsidies to family members of workers with employer-based insurance, and higher income eligibility for subsidies has been extended through 2025. Read the story on VTDigger here: Thousands more Vermonters eligible for health insurance savings this year.
COVID Long-Haulers Struggle With Debilitating Symptoms, Few Treatment Options
When Adele Stafford, a long-distance runner, caught COVID-19 in June, the virus attacked her lungs with a ferocity greater than any marathon ever has. The antiviral medication Paxlovid eased her symptoms, but only temporarily. Five months later, Stafford's life has been upended. The Waitsfield resident endures "zaps and zings" of...
NHPR
A surge of RSV infections is straining capacity at N.H. hospitals
A surge in cases of RSV, a respiratory infection that can be especially serious in infants, is straining hospital capacity in New Hampshire. No pediatric ICU beds were available in New Hampshire this week, and surrounding states are seeing similar surges. “The sheer numbers of children coming in have been...
WCAX
Vt. forest commissioner stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder will be stepping down at the end of the month, according to state officials. Snyder was first appointed by former Governor Peter Shumlin in 2011 and has continued the job under the Scott administration. Prior...
Vermont property tax rates slated to rise despite ‘sizable’ education fund surplus
A nearly $64 million surplus in the state’s education fund is not expected to forestall increasing tax rates, caused by rising property values and school spending. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont property tax rates slated to rise despite ‘sizable’ education fund surplus.
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit
Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
WCAX
Vermont senators applaud Respect for Marriage Act
Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. People in Springfield will see several police officers Wednesday while a drug investigation is underway. Multiple crews battle fire at Derby business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple crews were...
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
NHPR
Massachusetts RMV holds hearing on regulations for undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles held a hearing Friday on proposed regulations that would help undocumented immigrants in the state get driver's licenses. Last May, the Massachusetts Legislature passed a bill allowing immigrants without proof of legal presence to get licenses, and overrode a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker.
WCAX
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
Vermont grant program focuses on economic revitalization
(The Center Square) – With an eye trained on economic recovery and revitalization across Vermont, a new grant program is now accepting applications for projects focused on an array of economic activities. The Community Recovery & Revitalization Program, Gov. Phil Scott announced at his weekly Tuesday press conference, is...
‘Route 91 bandit’ arrested for 13 bank robberies
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
wamc.org
Advocates of New York’s Medical Aid in Dying press for passage in Plattsburgh
Representatives from a group supporting New York’s proposed Medical Aid in Dying are making stops across the state to encourage supporters to lobby their representatives in Albany to pass the bill when the legislative session begins in January. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports on a recent Plattsburgh rally.
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
NHPR
$65 million in additional funding will go toward building broadband infrastructure across the state
The state’s fiscal committee approved $65 million in federal funding geared toward building out New Hampshire’s internet infrastructure. Forty million of those dollars will focus on providing internet access to at least 15,000 households in mostly rural communities across the state, which have been historically underserved or unserved by current internet service providers. The rest will go towards a matching grant initiative for providers to build out more internet infrastructure.
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
vermontbiz.com
95 Years Later: Lessons on resilience from the 1927 flood
Burt May's house in Bolton in the snow during the 1927 flood. Vermont Business Magazine In November 1927, Vermont endured a devastating flood, rivaled only more recently by Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011. On the 95th anniversary of the flood, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) shares lessons on flood resilience.
Comments / 3