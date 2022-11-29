Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Nonprofit to purchase trailer park for pilot project
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Aspen Daily News
Camp Hale’s designation as national monument explored
Aspenites gathered at Explore Booksellers on Thursday evening for a community conversation about the recent designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, honoring the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and also discussing what’s being done locally to fight for clean energy. Pitkin County...
Aspen Daily News
Empty downtown
How can Aspen be a world-class resort with the great welcome on Main Street of the Old Main Street Bakery, and the blight of empty storefronts? Cooper Avenue “Mall” is a joke. What is the city doing to rectify this?. Leary O’Gorman. Carbondale.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 1
Andrew Knapp, who previously served as resident engineer for the Colorado Department of Transportation in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys, started his role as county engineer for Pitkin County on Monday. He replaces GR Fielding, who served as Pitkin County engineer for nearly 16 years. Fielding is now...
Aspen Daily News
First of several Castle Creek Bridge site tours happens Saturday
City of Aspen engineers will host the first of several site tours of the new Castle Creek Bridge project on Saturday afternoon. The event is open to the public and will include information about where the new bridge would be constructed and how the project will work. The current Castle Creek Bridge was designed in 1961 and has become the busiest two-lane highway bridge in Colorado — and it is estimated to have 12 years of useful life left.
Aspen Daily News
Newly installed counter recorded nearly 42,000 Maroon Bells bike trips this year
A recently installed automated bike counter recorded nearly 42,000 trips to and from the Maroon Bells Scenic Area this year — so much traffic that Pitkin County is currently studying the feasibility of adding a bike lane on Maroon Creek Road to improve safety. “We just had a tremendous...
Aspen Daily News
Requests for temporary structures at Jing, Almresi denied
Aspen City Council denied two more requests for temporary structures at local restaurants for the winter season, but approved one request for a one-year temporary airlock at the Limelight during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The council unanimously denied a request for a temporary enclosure at Jing, and also denied...
Aspen Daily News
Speaking up for Krabloonik
I can no longer sit idly by as sad souls write disparaging letters in our local papers condemning the business practices of a long-running Snowmass Village institution. Since the purchase of Krabloonik by Danny and Gina Phillips, I’ve been silent with high hopes they would be given a fair shot at correcting some of the challenges handed down by the state’s PACFA Program and objectively observed by the local best practices review committee.
Aspen Daily News
Celebrating buddies
Each November, the Buddy Program celebrates its Big and Little Buddies by bringing Buddy Pairs together for a night of games, dining and dancing at the Caribou Club. We are so grateful to the Caribou Club for making this night possible for our youth and their mentors!. During this event,...
Aspen Daily News
Truth and integrity?
If the Aspen school board wishes to stand for truth and integrity, then it must ask the Aspen Education Foundation to return the funds raised by a “celebrity pickleball” event to the generous donors. By featuring the infamous and unrepentant cyclist, Lance Armstrong, as a “celebrity” player in...
Comments / 0