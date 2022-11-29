City of Aspen engineers will host the first of several site tours of the new Castle Creek Bridge project on Saturday afternoon. The event is open to the public and will include information about where the new bridge would be constructed and how the project will work. The current Castle Creek Bridge was designed in 1961 and has become the busiest two-lane highway bridge in Colorado — and it is estimated to have 12 years of useful life left.

