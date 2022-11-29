Read full article on original website
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University.Photo byNeumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility. The 12 participants in the “Inside Out” Prison Exchange Program culminated in a graduation ceremony Nov. 29. The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program began in...
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian
Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift. General Recreation’s Joe Del Vecchio worked closely with Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, New...
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
CCRES has a number of career opportunities in the area for educators.Photo byiStock. Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community.
CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service
Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service.Photo byCCRES. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
Live Nativity and Holiday Concerts at Neumann University
The three wise men at Neumann University’s 2021 live nativity.Photo byNeumann University. Neumann University will capture the Christmas spirit with a live nativity re-enactment on Dec. 4 and holiday concerts on Dec. 1 and 2.
Teaching and Saving the Lenape Language at Swarthmore College
Teaching the Lenape language is Shelley DePaul’s calling, with repercussions that reach beyond the classroom, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. DePaul was teaching the course at the Swarthmore College campus. These days her course has expanded online, on Zoom.
It’s Giving Tuesday at PIT: Help a Student Find Success
Your gift to PIT will help fill a gap in funding most students have when trying to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid. Your gift to the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media (PIT) provides academic scholarships and additional financial assistance for those students experiencing short-term hardships.
No Tax Increase in Delaware County’s 2023 Proposed Budget
Delaware County’s 2023 proposed budget has no tax increase. If the proposed budget is adopted as the final budget on Dec. 14, it would be the third consecutive year where county taxes have not gone up, writes Max Bennett for Patch. “With this year’s budget, Council is keeping the...
Delaware County Leadership: Denise Lindsay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Meridian Bank
Denise Lindsay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Meridian Bank, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Carmel, N.Y., her love of sports and her close-knit Italian family that gathered for Sunday dinner every week.
Delco Steaks Opens Shop at Franklin’s Table at the Penn Campus in Philly
Delco Steaks in Broomall continues to expand with a new shop opening at Franklin’s Table Food Hall at the University of Pennsylvania campus, 34th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia, writes Marilyn Johnson for msn.com. They will be opening in the coming weeks, along with the globally popular boba tea...
Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was
I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
PLCB: Here in Delaware County, We Do Love Our Whiskey
Delaware County seems to prefer whiskey as it ranked sixth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report.
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
Delaware County Residents Use Different Strategies to Fight Inflation
Darby resident Paula Brown with her planter box gardenPhoto byKathleen E. Carey, Daily Times. Try growing your own vegetables, buying in bulk, or distributing the burden throughout the family. That’s what’s worked for Darby resident Paula Brown and her family, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School
Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character.Photo byThe Haverford School. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
