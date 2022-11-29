ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job

Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University.Photo byNeumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
ASTON, PA
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian

Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
MEDIA, PA
DELCO Careers: CCRES

CCRES has a number of career opportunities in the area for educators.Photo byiStock. Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service

Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service.Photo byCCRES. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
It’s Giving Tuesday at PIT: Help a Student Find Success

Your gift to PIT will help fill a gap in funding most students have when trying to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid. Your gift to the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media (PIT) provides academic scholarships and additional financial assistance for those students experiencing short-term hardships.
MEDIA, PA
Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was

I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School

Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character.Photo byThe Haverford School. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
HAVERFORD, PA
Delaware County, PA
