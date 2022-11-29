SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures near 50 degrees late into the evening until about 3am. At this point another strong cold front will move through. Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s to the upper 20s by the morning hours. The wind will also be very gusty. Winds gusting between 30-45 miles per hour with wind chills dipping into the teens by the morning. Temp near 50 degrees. Winds S 20-25 mph!

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO