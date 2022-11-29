Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Mild Friday, Cold Air Arrives Early Saturday Morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures near 50 degrees late into the evening until about 3am. At this point another strong cold front will move through. Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s to the upper 20s by the morning hours. The wind will also be very gusty. Winds gusting between 30-45 miles per hour with wind chills dipping into the teens by the morning. Temp near 50 degrees. Winds S 20-25 mph!
WNDU
First Alert Weather
Benton Harbor Area Schools required to enter partnership with state to improve academics. The partnership agreements are for districts that have schools scoring in the bottom 5 percent on the state’s index accountability system or have a four-year graduation rate of 67 percent or less. Updated: 1 hour ago.
WNDU
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana
(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolled through Michiana overnight, and it was a sight to see!. The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend early Friday morning before heading to Illinois. The train is decked out with tons of lights...
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
WNDU
Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County officially fully reopened
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - After months of closures and restrictions, Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County is officially fully reopened!. You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. Crews had been working to improve the bridge so that it’s safe for...
WNDU
3 year improvement project begins on Shedd Road in New Buffalo Township
NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A huge roadwork project is headed to New Buffalo Township!. Both the township and the Berrien County Road Department have partnered to help improve Shedd Road, near the state line to Wilson Road. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Shedd Road will be closed to traffic...
abc57.com
Silver Alert cancelled for Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. - The Statewide Silver Alert for Garvin Roberson has been cancelled. ABC57 News is working to learn more about the cancellation.
abc57.com
East- and westbound lanes of M-60 closed at Anderson Road for crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - All lanes of M-60 are closed at Anderson Road for a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Dispatch confirmed the crash was called in at 5:25 p.m. Friday evening.
WNDU
DTSB First Fridays: ‘Downtown for the Holidays’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Fridays returns to downtown South Bend this Friday, Dec. 2!. This month’s theme is “Downtown for the Holidays.” The city promises to be abuzz with holiday cheer!. This month, there will even be a special guest; Santa Claus is coming to...
22 WSBT
Indiana's Tallest Outdoor Decorated Christmas Tree
Did you know Indiana's tallest decorated Christmas tree is in our own backyard? You won't want to miss this year's tree-lighting ceremony in South Bend. John Phair is joining us with details. This ceremony takes place tomorrow, December 1st at 6 p.m. For more information, you can call 574-232-4000.
WNDU
Portion of Main Street in Mishawaka to be reduced to one-lane Wednesday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic advisory is in place!. A portion of N. Main Street will be reduced to one-lane between Front Street and Mishawaka Avenue for emergency sewer structure repairs. The construction begins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday, Dec. 2. North...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
WNDU
Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest
The bill reauthorizes the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program for five years and increases the annual funding level to $800 million in 2027. We're just hours away from one of our biggest events of the year!. Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to enter transfer portal. Updated:...
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for missing 16-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Arianna Rizzo, who has been missing since November 12. Rizzo is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also goes by the name Ari. Rizzo may still be...
WNDU
Michigan police ramping up enforcement to curb speed-related fatalities
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A data-driven initiative to change driving habits is underway in the State of Michigan. For the next three months, police officers will be paid to work overtime to specifically enforce the speed limit. It is what it is, although Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Campbell...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
WNDU
Police responding to armed disturbance in Lafayette Falls neighbhorhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department confirms that they are responding to an armed disturbance in the Lafayette Falls neighborhood, just off of the US-31 bypass. The SWAT team has been notified. Residents are advised to stay inside. We have a crew on the way to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Truth Hurts Like a Ton of Bricks
(La Porte, IN) - Police say a man received more than a turkey on Thanksgiving after crashing into a brick planter in the downtown La Porte area. Chauncey Crayton was given a trip to the La Porte County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Charges were later filed in La Porte Circuit Court.
max983.net
Several Plymouth Downtown Businesses to Extend Holiday Shopping Hours on Thursdays in December
Holiday shopping will be easier this season as several downtown Plymouth merchants will be extending shopping hours every Thursday in December before Christmas. In addition to extra time to get special gifts from downtown shops, residents are welcome to stop by an area on Garro Street between Michigan Street and the Post Office alley to enjoy a different event each Thursday in December, as well as a s’more making station. The s’more kits will be available in open stores during the extended hours.
WNDU
South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual ‘Holiday Miracle Luncheon’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the South Bend Center for the Homeless brought back a holiday tradition for the first time since the pandemic!. The organization held its annual “Holiday Miracle Luncheon” at the Century Center!. It was a chance for the community to come together...
Comments / 0