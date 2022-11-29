The IUP Crimson Hawks football team will take on Shepherd today in the NCAA Super Region 1 championship round. Last week, the Crimson Hawks clamped down Ashland and controlled the ball in a 19-13 victory in last weekend’s second round. Shepherd (12-1) is hitting the road for the first time in the postseason as the region’s number two seed. The Rams knocked off New Haven by a 16-13 score on November 19, advancing in the playoffs following a 37-27 slugfest with Slippery Rock last weekend.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO