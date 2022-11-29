ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Current Chemicals Showcases Next-Generation Display Technology at Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum 2022

SAN FRANCISCO October 27, 2022 – Current Chemicals is unveiling market-ready miniLED LCD displays with phosphor film at the Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum 2022 in San Francisco this week. These displays are high contrast and wide color gamut (WCG) to deliver a best-in-class viewing experience. Current Chemicals encapsulated Current’s TriGain® KSF/PFS red phosphor and Current’s new JADEluxe™ narrow-band green (NBG) phosphor into a phosphor film and partnered with Innolux to manufacture the miniLED LCD backlight panels.
Tokyo's new blue quantum dots promise more energy-efficient displays

“Bottom up, self-organizing chemistry” process has been developed by the lab of Professor Eiichi Nakamura. Quantum dots are nanoscale crystals capable of emitting light of different colors. Display devices based on quantum dots promise greater power efficiency, brightness and color purity than previous generations of displays. Of the three colors typically required to display full color images—red, green and blue—the last has proved difficult to produce.

