Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
Elon Musk says he's confident Neuralink will be ready to put chips into human brains in the next 6 months
At a show-and-tell event, Musk demonstrated the brain-computer interface with a video of a monkey that was said to be "telepathically typing."
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Current Chemicals Showcases Next-Generation Display Technology at Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum 2022
SAN FRANCISCO October 27, 2022 – Current Chemicals is unveiling market-ready miniLED LCD displays with phosphor film at the Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum 2022 in San Francisco this week. These displays are high contrast and wide color gamut (WCG) to deliver a best-in-class viewing experience. Current Chemicals encapsulated Current’s TriGain® KSF/PFS red phosphor and Current’s new JADEluxe™ narrow-band green (NBG) phosphor into a phosphor film and partnered with Innolux to manufacture the miniLED LCD backlight panels.
Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now
A Dyson vacuum (at a big discount) will make an impressive gift for anyone on your list this holiday season.
Tokyo's new blue quantum dots promise more energy-efficient displays
“Bottom up, self-organizing chemistry” process has been developed by the lab of Professor Eiichi Nakamura. Quantum dots are nanoscale crystals capable of emitting light of different colors. Display devices based on quantum dots promise greater power efficiency, brightness and color purity than previous generations of displays. Of the three colors typically required to display full color images—red, green and blue—the last has proved difficult to produce.
