“Bottom up, self-organizing chemistry” process has been developed by the lab of Professor Eiichi Nakamura. Quantum dots are nanoscale crystals capable of emitting light of different colors. Display devices based on quantum dots promise greater power efficiency, brightness and color purity than previous generations of displays. Of the three colors typically required to display full color images—red, green and blue—the last has proved difficult to produce.

2 DAYS AGO