Arkansas Advocate : Trial challenging Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for minors resumes

Arkansas' recorded flu cases surge in past week
More than 2,400 new flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ended Friday. Health authorities caution that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended November 29, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Tax Contact Update, Richard Thurlkill's Club, 127 Rabbit Road, El Dorado filed 11/21/22. Reinstatement, Michael S. Meinert, LLC, Bette Ann Meinert, 2903 West Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 11/21/22. Change Of Registered Agent...
State releases $270 million in water/wastewater funds, including $3 million plus for Magnolia
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. Among the grants are three to the City of Magnolia totaling $698,331.75 and $2,053,266 for the cast iron...
Mega Millions has four $600 winners in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 1-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x. There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $354 million ($186.9...
State encourages waterfowl hunters to clean, drain, dry boats
When the second segment of waterfowl season opens December 10, hunters are hoping to have more water to spread out in search of mallards and memories. Before moving their boats to new areas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission strongly urges all hunters to closely inspect their boats, trailers and hunting equipment for vegetation and other invasive stowaways that could spread to new areas and destroy wildlife habitat.
Arkansas PBS will broadcast football championships
Arkansas PBS kicks off the broadcast of the 2022 Centennial Bank High School Football Playoffs live from War Memorial Stadium on Thursday, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA). In addition to the class 2A-7A finals, this will be the first year that the 8-man final will be broadcast...
Christmas bird count takes wing December 14
Waterfowl hunters aren’t the only people watching the skies during the holiday season. Birdwatching enthusiasts will be catching the winter migration of songbirds, shorebirds and all sorts of avian species during this year’s annual Christmas Bird Count, December 14-January 5, coordinated by the National Audubon Society. The Christmas...
