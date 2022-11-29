Manchester United weigh up £103million move for World Cup star Enzo Fernandez

Erik Ten Hag is keen to continue reshaping the Manchester United midfield and has reportedly identified Benfica ’s Enzo Fernandez as his next target.

The 21-year-old has started both of Argentina ’s group games at the World Cup, scoring the second goal late on in a 2-0 win over Mexico .

These impressive showings on the biggest stage have boosted his profile to an even higher level amid speculation that he will soon move to one of Europe’s top leagues.

According to The Mirror , Manchester United have enquired about Fernandez’s availability only to be told that he isn’t for sale.

That means that United, or any other interested club, will be required to pay the midfielder’s £103million release clause to prise him away from Benfica.

He only joined the Portuguese giants for £10million in June, turning down the opportunity to sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers instead.

Fernandez continues to impress with his combination of energy, ability and intelligence, which enable him to play deeper and more advanced roles as required.

Excellent at breaking up play and moving the ball on quickly, he can also do damage further up the pitch, scoring 12 goals in 52 games for his first club River Plate .

He has made an impressive start to life at Benfica, who have won all but one of their opening 13 league games of the season, establishing an eight-point lead over second-place Porto .

The Eagles have successfully developed and sold on a number of Argentine talents over recent years, including Franco Cervi, Enzo Perez, Nicolas Gaitan and Angel Di Maria.

Fernandez is expected to be the latest off the production line, his value increased by some impressive showings in Qatar.

Although he signed a five-year contract at the Estadio da Luz in July, Benfica understand their role in helping young prospects reach the top level and will look to cash in at the right moment.