Florida State

Georgia's U.S. Senate general runoff election begins its final weekend of voting

It's the last day of early voting in Georgia for the runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. All eyes will be on the results come next week, but the story already unfolding is about turnout. More than a million and a half voters have already cast their ballots before the election concludes on Tuesday. Joining us from Atlanta is WABE's Sam Gringlas. Hey there, Sam.
GEORGIA STATE
SLC Florida Department of Health Recognizes World AIDS Day Today

Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 1, 2022: Each year on December 1, people around the globe observe World AIDS Day. The day provides an opportunity to show solidarity for those affected by HIV and memorialize those who have lost their lives to the disease. The U.S. Government (USG) theme...
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis' Public Safety Czar Testifies at the Andrew Warren Trial

Tallahassee - Thursday December 1, 2022: Testimony continues in Tallahassee in the case of Andrew Warren, the former Tampa prosecutor who is challenging his suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis in August. On the second day of the trial Wednesday DeSantis' public safety czar Larry Keefe testified that every Sheriff he...
TAMPA, FL

