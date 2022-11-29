Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
The Crime Rate in the Unincorporated Areas of St. Lucie County Dropped 8.8% in 2021
St. Lucie County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The crime rate in in the unincorporated areas St. Lucie County dropped 8.8% in 2021 compared to the previous year. In addition, Despite a population increase of 3.5%, crime volume, or the number of crimes reported, dropped 5.6% for this same period.
wqcs.org
Georgia's U.S. Senate general runoff election begins its final weekend of voting
It's the last day of early voting in Georgia for the runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. All eyes will be on the results come next week, but the story already unfolding is about turnout. More than a million and a half voters have already cast their ballots before the election concludes on Tuesday. Joining us from Atlanta is WABE's Sam Gringlas. Hey there, Sam.
wqcs.org
USACE: Low Power Line East of Port Mayaca Lock before the Railroad Swing Bridge
South Florida - Wednesday November 30, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a Notice to Navigation warning of a low power line east of the Port Mayaca Lock, before the Railroad Swing Bridge. The lowest point of the power line is on the north side of the canal.
wqcs.org
SLC Florida Department of Health Recognizes World AIDS Day Today
Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 1, 2022: Each year on December 1, people around the globe observe World AIDS Day. The day provides an opportunity to show solidarity for those affected by HIV and memorialize those who have lost their lives to the disease. The U.S. Government (USG) theme...
wqcs.org
DeSantis' Public Safety Czar Testifies at the Andrew Warren Trial
Tallahassee - Thursday December 1, 2022: Testimony continues in Tallahassee in the case of Andrew Warren, the former Tampa prosecutor who is challenging his suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis in August. On the second day of the trial Wednesday DeSantis' public safety czar Larry Keefe testified that every Sheriff he...
Comments / 0