Cyber Monday Apple deals are coming to an end—35+ Apple deals you don't want to miss
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission
Whether you're hunting for Cyber Monday savings on major tech devices like MacBook Airs or smaller accessories like the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation , there are tons of Apple deals still available. If you hurry, you can still make the most of the best sales on Apple iPads, iPhones and more. Here are the best extended Cyber Monday Apple deals we recommend checking out.
►Cyber Monday 2022: Cyber Monday might be over, but these sales are still live
►The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100: Shop Amazon, Solo Stove, Nike, Fire TV
UPDATE 4:35 p.m. ET: We are live-tracking the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get. Keep checking back throughout the day as we add more sales! — Rachel Murphy
Featured Cyber Monday Apple deal
Beats Studio Buds deal
Looking for the perfect gift for the Beats fanatic in your life? Amazon still has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for Cyber Monday, as you can grab some of our favorite wireless earbuds for 40% off—slashing their original $149.95 price to just $99.
Beats Studio Buds for $99 (Save $50)
Best iPhone deals
Save on iPhones at Amazon, QVC and AT&T
If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these amazing deals.
- iPhone 12 128GB [Locked] + Carrier Subscription from $651.47 at Amazon (Save $227.53)
- iPhone 14 for free when you trade an old phone at AT&T (Save $799.99)
- iPhone 13 Pro at Amazon for $899.99 (Save $100)
- iPhone 12 Pro 512GB [Locked] + Carrier Subscription for $1,092.21 at Amazon (Save $135.28)
- iPhone 13 128GB for $1,223.96 at QVC (Save $146)
Best iPad deals
Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more
If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air . Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) , and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag the 2022 iPad Air from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.
- Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad at Amazon from $299 (Save $30)
- Apple 2022 iPad Air at Amazon for $549 (Save $50)
- Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro 128GB (4th Generation) from $769 at Amazon (Save $30)
- Apple 2021 128GB iPad Pro M1 Chip at B&H Photo for $949 (Save $150)
- Apple 2022 12.9-inch 128GB iPad Pro at Amazon for $999 (Save $100)
Best Apple Watch deals
Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more
According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) , we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $479—$50 off the original $529 price.
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray, 42mm at Walmart for $179 (Save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) at Amazon for $479 (Save $50)
Best Apple TV deals
Stream from a plethora of apps on an Apple TV
Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 32GB bundle at a sweet deal of $169.99—$19.99 off of the original $189.98 price. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps.
- Apple TV Remote Loop for $4.99 (Save $8)
- Apple TV Siri Remote for $54.95 (Save $4.05)
- Apple TV Siri Remote (2nd Generation) for $54.98 (Save $4.02)
- Apple TV 4k 32GB at QVC for $169.99 (Save $19.99)
Best MacBook deals
Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
- Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch M1 at QVC for $1,479.98 (Save $249.02)
- Apple 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro at Amazon from $2,299.99 (Save $200)
- Apple 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro at B&H Photo for $3,899 (Save $600)
Best Apple AirPods and Beats deals
Save on all the Apple AirPods, Beats by Dre, AirPods Pro and more
Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) . They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some of the best noise canceling you can get and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $199.95—$50 off the original $249.95 price.
- Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $17.99 (Save $11.01)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon for $89.95 (Save $60)
- Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon for $147.15 (Save $52.80)
- Apple AirPods Pro at B&H Photo for $199.95 (Save $50)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at Amazon for $229 (Save $20)
- Apple AirPods Max at Amazon from $479 (Save $70)
Best Apple Magic Keyboard deals
Add a keyboard to your iPad with these Cyber Monday deals
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (Wireless, Rechargable) at Amazon for $99.98 (Save $29.02)
- Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9" at Amazon for $189 (Save $10)
- Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Previous Version) at Amazon for $228.50 (Save $120.50)
- Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air at Amazon for $270 (Save $20)
Best Apple accessories
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter at Amazon for $18 (Save $1)
- Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable (2 m) at Amazon for $29 (Save $6)
- Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at Amazon for $52 (Save $7)
- Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods at Amazon for $69.95 (Save $9.05)
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at Amazon for $74.99 (Save $24.01)
- Apple MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger at Amazon for $119 (Save $10)
Don’t miss a good deal on Cyber Monday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.
Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide
- Cyber Monday deals: Cyber Monday 2022 isn't over yet—here are 130+ deals you can still shop
- Cyber Monday sales: Cyber Monday might be over, but these sales are still live
- Shop the best Cyber Monday deals under $100: 40+ deals on Solo Stove, Nike and Kate Spade
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Shop last-minute deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
- Walmart Cyber Monday deals: 125+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
- Best Buy Cyber Monday deals: Save on Sony, Apple, Samsung and more
- Samsung Cyber Monday deals: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
- Wayfair Cyber Monday deals: 60+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid, Dyson
- TV Cyber Monday deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
- Apple Cyber Monday deals: Save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches
- Toy Cyber Monday deals: 150+ best deals on LEGO, Melissa & Doug, shopDisney
- Appliance Cyber Monday deals: Score new appliances for less by Samsung, LG
- Laptop Cyber Monday deals: 50+ post-Cyber Monday laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
- Mattress Cyber Monday deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar, Purple
- Designer Cyber Monday deals: Shop Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors
- Target Cyber Monday deals: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
- Lowe’s Cyber Monday deals: Shop markdowns on GE, DeWalt and Samsung
- Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: 70+ deals on Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more
When did Cyber Monday start?
Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 was yesterday, Monday, November 28 . Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.
Does Apple still have Cyber Monday deals?
Apple is still running a major promotion for Cyber Monday where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website . If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.
Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon , Walmart , Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.
Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday Apple deals are coming to an end—35+ Apple deals you don't want to miss
Comments / 0