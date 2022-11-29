ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday Apple deals are coming to an end—35+ Apple deals you don't want to miss

By Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth, Kaleb A. Brown, John Higgins, Michael Desjardin and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Shop deals on Beats, iPhones, iPads and more this holiday season. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission

Whether you're hunting for Cyber Monday savings on major tech devices like MacBook Airs or smaller accessories like the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation , there are tons of Apple deals still available. If you hurry, you can still make the most of the best sales on Apple iPads, iPhones and more. Here are the best extended Cyber Monday Apple deals we recommend checking out.

UPDATE 4:35 p.m. ET: We are live-tracking the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get. Keep checking back throughout the day as we add more sales! — Rachel Murphy

Featured Cyber Monday Apple deal

Beats Studio Buds deal

Get $60 off Beats Studio Buds right now at Amazon. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Looking for the perfect gift for the Beats fanatic in your life? Amazon still has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for Cyber Monday, as you can grab some of our favorite wireless earbuds for 40% off—slashing their original $149.95 price to just $99.

Beats Studio Buds for $99 (Save $50)

Best iPhone deals

Save on iPhones at Amazon, QVC and AT&T

Get markdowns on iPhones while you still can for Cyber Monday 2022. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these amazing deals.

Best iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

Score an iPad for less at Amazon. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air . Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) , and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag the 2022 iPad Air from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.

Best Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

These are the best Apple Watch deals in the wake of Cyber Monday 2022. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) , we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $479—$50 off the original $529 price.

Best Apple TV deals

Stream from a plethora of apps on an Apple TV

Apple TVs are on sale right now. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 32GB bundle at a sweet deal of $169.99—$19.99 off of the original $189.98 price. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps.

Best MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Run, don't walk, to pick up last minute Cyber Monday deals. B&H Photo/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Apple AirPods and Beats deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, Beats by Dre, AirPods Pro and more

Apple headphones and Beats are still on sale today. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) . They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some of the best noise canceling you can get and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $199.95—$50 off the original $249.95 price.

Best Apple Magic Keyboard deals

Add a keyboard to your iPad with these Cyber Monday deals

These are the best extended Cyber Monday deals on Apple's Magic Keyboard. Apple / Reviewed

Best Apple accessories

Shop Apple accessories on sale for Cyber Monday. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When did Cyber Monday start?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 was yesterday, Monday, November 28 . Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

Does Apple still have Cyber Monday deals?

Apple is still running a major promotion for Cyber Monday where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website . If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon , Walmart , Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

