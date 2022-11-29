ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

 4 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FINCH    DRILL    WEAKLY    DIVIDE

Answer: The goat parents took their children to a restaurant that was – KID FRIENDLY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Inspire your children. ... Your kids will think you're cool if you do this. ... They'll thank you later in life." – Laura Marano

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

TAKING "NAPS" SOUNDS SO CHILDISH. I PREFER TO CALL THEM "HORIZONTAL LIFE PAUSES." – UNKNOWN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN YOU RESUME EATING AFTER HAVING GONE SOME PERIOD WITHOUT FOOD, YOU'VE MADE A FAST STOP.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

WOW    EVE    NOON    CIVIC    LEVEL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

GAUGE, ELUDED, DELEGATE, EVENT, TANKS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. YODA
  2. EDMONTON
  3. MILDEST
  4. CEMENTS
  5. UNGER
  6. ANTIQUITY
  7. TOPOGRAPHIC

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

All the fun of the fair

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

