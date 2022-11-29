ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Netherlands says inflation overstated due to skewed energy price calculation

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlPQP_0jQrl16Y00

AMSTERDAM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the Dutch government's statistics office, is looking at a problem with its energy price measurements, which it said has caused the country - and possibly other European countries - to overstate inflation.

Dutch inflation ran at 16.8% in October from a year earlier, well above the eurozone average of 10.6%.

The problem is the agency uses only newly-signed contracts to determine gas and electricity costs in the basket of goods and services purchased by a typical Dutch household. But many households have older contracts that were struck at a lower price.

"This means the price information obtained through the current observation method is actually ahead of the average price development of energy for households in the Netherlands," the agency said in a statement, announcing plans to introduce a system in mid-2023.

The impact may be significant, the agency said, as energy costs account for about half of this year's rise in prices.

It has recently begun collecting information from utility companies about all existing contracts, rather than only the new ones.

With information from about 75% of households, it believes that inflation in August may actually have been only 7.5-9.6%, compared to the 12% it reported.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Reuters

Dollar dips as Powell says rate hikes may slow

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," helping to put the dollar index on track for its worst month since 2010.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says cryptocurrencies need regulation

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has not spilled over to the banking sector, but she remained skeptical about the industry and believed it needed adequate regulation.
Reuters

Brazil's jobless rate drops to 8.3%, below forecasts

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate (BRPNAD=ECI) fell to 8.3% in the three months through October, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, below market expectations as the key indicator continues to hover around seven-year lows.
Reuters

Reuters

656K+
Followers
366K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy