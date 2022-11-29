Read full article on original website
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
3 Keys to Effective Returns Management
Merchandise that’s packaged and shipped to a customer may not be at the end of its road. In fact, $218 billion worth of online purchases were returned in 2021, more than double 2020, according to the National Retail Federation. All of those returns account for 20.8% of online purchases and 16.6% of all purchases.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Only 9% of Companies Track GHG Emissions: ISN Report
More than half (53%) of the companies surveyed in ISN’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) study have implemented an environmental management system (EMS) to help continuously improve their environmental performance. “Data should be the driving force of an organization’s EGS strategy and decision making, as it’s a way to...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
A Net-Zero Supply Chain Could Transform Organizations
Supply chain emissions (Scope 3 emissions) typically account for more than 70% of a business's carbon footprint, so any organization seeking to make progress toward net-zero must do so in tandem with its suppliers. Research by Baker McKenzie reveals that too many companies are still attempting to go it alone.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Women in Supply Chain: There’s a Place in Supply Chain for Everyone
Supply chain isn’t any one thing. It consists of many professions. Paige VanFossen, VP, e-commerce operations, DHL Supply Chain, North America and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners, details why the many layers to the supply chain industry make it so everyone can be involved in the supply chain, from warehousing and transportation to operations, accounting or marketing.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Corporate Solar Adoption Accounts for 14% of U.S. Solar Market
American companies are installing record-levels of solar to power their operations, now accounting for 14% of all installed solar capacity in the United States, according to a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). “About half of all corporate solar has been installed in the last 2.5 years,” says...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Is Your Supply Chain Prepared for What Lies Ahead?
Once taken for granted, events over the past few years have trust supply chains into the spotlight, while disruption itself has become the new normal. As we look toward 2023, how can organizations make more agile, informed business decisions to help prepare for the next big disruption?. Forward-thinking organizations have...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How the World Can Eliminate Supply Chain Risk
Sometimes good companies make bad decisions; ones that cost them their customers and their reputations. That’s because there are limitations of trust in today’s incredibly complex supply chain ecosystem. Businesses’ reputations are built and fall on relationships with suppliers, particularly in today’s digitally connected world. There was a time when new trading relationships could be settled by looking the other party squarely in the eye and offering a firm handshake. But that only works when you can be completely sure of your suppliers’ financial health, the provenance of their goods and the rectitude of their business dealings.
globalspec.com
A. O. Smith sets new standard with high-efficiency heat pump water heater — The Voltex AL
Water heating and water treatment specialists A. O. Smith recently introduced the Voltex AL (anti-leak) hybrid electric heat pump water heater to its portfolio of residential products. This latest offering represents a state-of-the-art water heating solution with integrated leak detection, smart connectivity and updated water connections for users looking for a highly efficient, intuitive and user-friendly product.
roofingmagazine.com
The Case for Roof Coatings
Rising demand and a low barrier to entry make roof coatings a golden opportunity for contractors to diversify and grow their businesses. Building owners are turning to coatings to extend the lives of their existing roofs and enhance the energy efficiency of their buildings. For contractors not already working in the fluid-applied roofing space — particularly residential contractors wishing to expand into commercial work — adding coatings to the menu of solutions they provide can open the door to new work with minimal investments in equipment and crew training. And manufacturers stand ready to provide the education and support that contractors need.
