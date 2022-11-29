Sometimes good companies make bad decisions; ones that cost them their customers and their reputations. That’s because there are limitations of trust in today’s incredibly complex supply chain ecosystem. Businesses’ reputations are built and fall on relationships with suppliers, particularly in today’s digitally connected world. There was a time when new trading relationships could be settled by looking the other party squarely in the eye and offering a firm handshake. But that only works when you can be completely sure of your suppliers’ financial health, the provenance of their goods and the rectitude of their business dealings.

