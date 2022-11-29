ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighborhood Spotlight: The most magical time of the year

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. This month we spotlight all the neighborhoods in Alexandria as we celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

There are big changes afoot around Alexandria in the week ahead of the city’s big Scottish Christmas Walk. Alexandria Restaurant Partners is expanding into a new King Street location. Meanwhile, a local favorite bike shop in Old Town North is closing tomorrow. Behind the scenes, there are also some...
Poll: Are you planning on going to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk this weekend?

The Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk, one of the biggest events of the year in Old Town, is marching through the city this weekend. It will be the 51st year for the event, which features Scottish clans, dancers and bagpipes working along a route through the city. The one-mile-long parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Wolfe and St. Asaph Streets and ends up outside City Hall (301 King Street).
Loki the lapcat is up for adoption in Alexandria

Inquisitive cat Loki is up for adoption in Alexandria. The four-year-old black and white male domestic short-haired cat isn’t as mischievous as his name suggests, said Gina Hardter, spokesperson with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “Loki is the ultimate lapcat, and even in his current office environment, you...
Old Town North bike shop Wheel Nuts closing after over 20 years

With redevelopment on the horizon, Wheel Nuts Bike Shop (302 Montgomery Street) owner Ron Taylor said it’s time to close up shop and ride into the sunset — specifically to West Virginia. The store’s final day is set for tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The store...
Mayor: Alexandria seeing ‘anemic growth’ in tax revenues with budget shortfall ahead

Alexandria’s revenue tax is growing, but too sluggishly to keep pace with the expenditures — leading to a $17 million shortfall as the city heads into budget season. That estimate, from Mayor Justin Wilson’s monthly newsletter, is slightly lower than the estimate from a City Council meeting in November, but still presents a substantial challenge for city leadership attempting hold off on a tax rate increase.
Alexandria City Public Schools is prepping a collective bargaining proposal

Alexandria City Public Schools is in the initial stages of organizing a collective bargaining effort for thousands of its employees. The school system has more than 2,400 employees and pays $11.6 million in salaries, with funds approved by the City Council. That means that any agreement reached between ACPS staffers and the school system will have to be approved by Council.
