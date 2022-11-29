The Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk, one of the biggest events of the year in Old Town, is marching through the city this weekend. It will be the 51st year for the event, which features Scottish clans, dancers and bagpipes working along a route through the city. The one-mile-long parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Wolfe and St. Asaph Streets and ends up outside City Hall (301 King Street).

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO