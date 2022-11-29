Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Neighborhood Spotlight: The most magical time of the year
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. This month we spotlight all the neighborhoods in Alexandria as we celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
Disorganized? Del Ray resident Amy Smucker is reorganizing post-pandemic homes and offices
There’s nothing like a freshly organized living and work space, especially when it’s done by someone else. For as long as she can remember, Amy Smucker has been the organizer in the family and among her friends. The Del Ray resident is a professional photographer and has a clear vision for how she wants things to look.
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
There are big changes afoot around Alexandria in the week ahead of the city’s big Scottish Christmas Walk. Alexandria Restaurant Partners is expanding into a new King Street location. Meanwhile, a local favorite bike shop in Old Town North is closing tomorrow. Behind the scenes, there are also some...
Poll: Are you planning on going to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk this weekend?
The Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk, one of the biggest events of the year in Old Town, is marching through the city this weekend. It will be the 51st year for the event, which features Scottish clans, dancers and bagpipes working along a route through the city. The one-mile-long parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Wolfe and St. Asaph Streets and ends up outside City Hall (301 King Street).
Loki the lapcat is up for adoption in Alexandria
Inquisitive cat Loki is up for adoption in Alexandria. The four-year-old black and white male domestic short-haired cat isn’t as mischievous as his name suggests, said Gina Hardter, spokesperson with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “Loki is the ultimate lapcat, and even in his current office environment, you...
Old Town North bike shop Wheel Nuts closing after over 20 years
With redevelopment on the horizon, Wheel Nuts Bike Shop (302 Montgomery Street) owner Ron Taylor said it’s time to close up shop and ride into the sunset — specifically to West Virginia. The store’s final day is set for tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The store...
With Covid-testing kiosks closing, where can you get still tested in Alexandria?
With the holiday season approaching, a prerequisite for some family gatherings could be a negative Covid test. With Curative shutting down its testing kiosks throughout the region that might get slightly harder, but there are other resources. The kiosks have provided around 195,000 Covid tests, the City of Alexandria said...
Mayor: Alexandria seeing ‘anemic growth’ in tax revenues with budget shortfall ahead
Alexandria’s revenue tax is growing, but too sluggishly to keep pace with the expenditures — leading to a $17 million shortfall as the city heads into budget season. That estimate, from Mayor Justin Wilson’s monthly newsletter, is slightly lower than the estimate from a City Council meeting in November, but still presents a substantial challenge for city leadership attempting hold off on a tax rate increase.
Alexandria City Public Schools is prepping a collective bargaining proposal
Alexandria City Public Schools is in the initial stages of organizing a collective bargaining effort for thousands of its employees. The school system has more than 2,400 employees and pays $11.6 million in salaries, with funds approved by the City Council. That means that any agreement reached between ACPS staffers and the school system will have to be approved by Council.
Maryland man arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting woman in Landmark area
A 31-year-old Maryland man is being held without bond for allegedly robbing a 28-year-old woman in the Landmark area on Saturday night (Nov. 26). Police said that the incident was domestic, and that it occurred at around 9:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Dow Avenue. A personal item was...
