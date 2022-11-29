Photos by Lloyd Brown and Richard Smith, Stadium Journey. M&T Bank Stadium 1101 Russell St Baltimore, MD 21230. The Baltimore Ravens gave the fans of “Charm City” a new beginning in 1996 when they started operation after the Cleveland Browns moved to the Maryland city. As part of a settlement between the league and the city of Cleveland, Art Modell was required to leave the Browns’ history and records in Cleveland for a replacement team. Since their “new beginning,” the Ravens have won two Super Bowl titles.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO