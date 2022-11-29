Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He's Suing
Isaiah Wilkins, a former U.S. Army cadet, is suing the Army and Department of Justice over a policy that bans people with HIV from enlisting.
Tish James' top New York aide resigns following harassment probe
James’ office confirmed her chief of staff Ibrahim Khan resigned after an outside probe into accusations against him.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals’ civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women’s rights, but also how it affects individuals’ civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace. Asked by Wallace if the decision by Justice Clarence Thomas...
Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar
The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
Trump Org. closing arguments end after debate over role of former president
Closing arguments ended Friday in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization with New York prosecutors urging the jury to put aside politics and the company’s namesake and focus simply on the fraud allegations against it — despite accusing Donald Trump of knowing about the schemes in real time.
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 — years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited — were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS.
