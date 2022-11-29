Hallmark enters fairytale territory with A Fabled Holiday, a supernatural entry in the network’s Countdown to Christmas lineup. Brooke D’Orsay (A Dickens of a Holiday!) and Ryan Paevey (Coyote Creek Christmas) star as childhood friends reunited via storybook magic. But does this movie create a convincing fairytale romance? Or should Hallmark keep both feet planted firmly in it’s own version of reality? A FABLED HOLIDAY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Brooke D’Orsay stars as Talia, a bookstore owner whose own dreams of becoming a bestselling author have been put on hold. Her stories just aren’t edgy enough for publishers! Ryan...

