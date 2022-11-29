Fire breaks out at apartment above liquor store in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the scene on South Main Street around 3:30 a.m. The unit is above South Main Wine and Liquor.
No word on the extent of the damage or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
