Middletown, CT

Fire breaks out at apartment above liquor store in Middletown

By Samantha Stewart
 4 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene on South Main Street around 3:30 a.m. The unit is above South Main Wine and Liquor.

No word on the extent of the damage or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut.

