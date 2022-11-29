Read full article on original website
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals’ civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women’s rights, but also how it affects individuals’ civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace. Asked by Wallace if the decision by Justice Clarence Thomas...
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Republicans Deploy The Buddy System To Save Herschel Walker
Few candidates have gotten as much help on air and off as Senate nominee Walker, a first-time political contender known for his bizarre comments.
Sen. Chris Murphy said most counties refuse to enforce gun laws. Is that true?
Sen. Chris Murphy: “60% of counties in this country are refusing to implement the nation's gun laws.”. Here's why: The suspect in a mass shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, had previously made threats to use weapons, but local law enforcement did not pursue removing them under the state’s red flag law.
Immigrant rights groups sue DeSantis over migrant flights
Three Florida-based immigrant rights groups sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) on Thursday over the migrant flights that his administration organized to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., in September. Florida Immigrant Coalition, Americans for Immigrant Justice and Hope CommUnity Center filed the lawsuit against DeSantis and Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, arguing...
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 — years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited — were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS.
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama’s rise...
Election conspiracy theories are nothing new. Why do we keep falling for them?
The votes have been counted, but the conspiracy theories live on. And some of the strangest allegations were pushed by prominent D.C. politicians. “We are requesting an investigation into all the allegations of irregularities with respect to the electronic and other voting machines,” one congressman said. “So that people can have confidence in...
Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story
For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal “what really happened” inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop. But on Friday,...
First on CNN: US considers dramatically expanding training of Ukrainian forces, US officials say
The Biden administration is considering a dramatic expansion in the training the US military provides to Ukrainian forces, including instructing as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at a US base in Germany, according to multiple US officials. If adopted, the proposal would mark a significant increase not just...
What we know about Georgia voters ahead of Senate runoff
For the past two years, the eyes of the political world keep turning back to Georgia. And for the second time in two years, voters in this key state will choose their senator in a runoff election, which this time will determine whether Democrats expand on their 50-50 majority. Early...
