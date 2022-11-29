ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Immigrant rights groups sue DeSantis over migrant flights

Three Florida-based immigrant rights groups sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) on Thursday over the migrant flights that his administration organized to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., in September. Florida Immigrant Coalition, Americans for Immigrant Justice and Hope CommUnity Center filed the lawsuit against DeSantis and Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, arguing...
FLORIDA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Election conspiracy theories are nothing new. Why do we keep falling for them?

The votes have been counted, but the conspiracy theories live on. And some of the strangest allegations were pushed by prominent D.C. politicians. “We are requesting an investigation into all the allegations of irregularities with respect to the electronic and other voting machines,” one congressman said. “So that people can have confidence in...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho8.com

What we know about Georgia voters ahead of Senate runoff

For the past two years, the eyes of the political world keep turning back to Georgia. And for the second time in two years, voters in this key state will choose their senator in a runoff election, which this time will determine whether Democrats expand on their 50-50 majority. Early...
GEORGIA STATE

