Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
muddyrivernews.com
Pike County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Nov. 21-27, 2022
Other Hold For: Calhoun County Circuit Court Bench Warrant Violation of bail bond. Adam R Dahl M W36 Whitehall, IL Joliet, IL2022-11-25 00:00:00. Pike County Sheriff Hold For: U.S. Marshalls Federal Hold Federal Hold. Pike County Sheriff Bench Warrant Failure to Appear: Appearance/Counsel. Eugene G Edwards M W 24 Nebo,...
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on multiple charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — After several lengthy investigations conducted by the Palmyra Police Department, including Burglary, Identity Theft and Forgery arrest warrants were issued on Nikolas M. Bennett, 33, of Palmyra. The initial investigation was a burglary of the Palmyra Middle School on July 25, 2022, in which Bennett was...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 21-25, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John C. Skirvin and Britni J. Skirvin of Barry sold a...
muddyrivernews.com
Five people charged in beating death of Hannibal man plead not guilty; change of venue granted for two as attorney says matter is ‘racially charged’
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 have pleaded not guilty. Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Kaelin Rickey all made appearances by video from the Marion County Jail during their arraignment before Judge Rachel Bringer-Shepherd Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court.
khqa.com
Monroe City juvenile injured in crash
A Monroe City minor on Wednesday was injured in a crash on Monroe County Road 599 about 1/2 a mile south of Monroe City. The 16-year-old boy was driving a Toyota Corolla around 4:15 p.m. when the wreck occurred. When the teen swerved to miss a deer, the car traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Quincy man killed in Clayton crash
CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was killed on Thursday night in a single car crash in rural Clayton. Emergency crews were called to accident scene at north 1400th Avenue and east 2950th around 4:34 p.m. The driver, Matthew Smith, 40, suffered severe injuries from the single vehicle...
ktvo.com
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy
There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
muddyrivernews.com
Five people facing second-degree murder charges in beating death of Hannibal man to be arraigned Friday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 will be arraigned Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court. Four of those people — Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne and Kaelin Rickey —...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Show the world people like us can change’: Drug Court celebrates two graduates
QUINCY — April Wiley remembers sitting in the Adams County Jail and learning on Feb. 11, 2021, about her sentence to Adams County Drug Court. Police had arrested her four times in the past two years on possession of meth charges. She was 42 years old at the time and had been addicted to meth since she was 18.
muddyrivernews.com
Signs throughout Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy indicate it will be closing
QUINCY — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy avoided the first cut of stores that were announced in September to be closing by the end of the year. However, the Quincy location now has signs throughout the store at 5100 Broadway indicating it will be closing. Nothing...
krcgtv.com
Audrain County man found dead in his jail cell
Audrain — According to his sister Michelle, 47-year-old Audrain County Jail inmate Timothy Wayne Johnson hung himself with his jail cell bed sheets Tuesday, November 29th. Michelle said she received a knock at her door around 8 p.m. Tuesday from the Audrain County Sheriff's Department. Jennifer Badger, Johnson's wife,...
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
Model railroad show to be in Quincy Town Center Saturday and Sunday
QUINCY — The Quincy Society of Model Railroad Engineers will hold a model railroad show in the Quincy Town Center from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and from noon-4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4. The display will be located just east of Pappo’s Pizza. The show will include three...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County CEO program helping wrap gifts on three Sundays in December
QUINCY — Adams County CEO students have teamed up with JustTasking, new local task service network, to offer a gift-wrapping business, Santa’s Elves, during the holidays through Dec. 18. People can have their presents wrapped by Santa’s Elves for a small fee. Gift wrapping prices will vary...
Pen City Current
Dear picked to lead city Housing Authority
FORT MADISON – A local man has been named to lead the Fort Madison Housing Authority. The Board of Commissioners of the Authority announced Wednesday that Micheal Dear has been named Executive Director. Dear will begin his new role on December 5th. Dear has lived in Fort Madison for...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal native to discuss second novel, ‘The Hive,’ on Saturday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Melissa Scholes Young will return to her hometown for a reading and conversation about her second novel, “The Hive,” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Hannibal Art Council, 105 S. Main. “The Hive” is set in rural Missouri. On a hot...
muddyrivernews.com
Filing period for petitions for Park Board candidates begins Dec. 12
QUINCY — The one-week filing period for petitions for candidates for the Quincy Park Board begins Monday, Dec. 12. People to be considered a candidate for the Quincy Park District’s Board of Commissioners must have 157 signatures on a petition. Candidates also must complete and file a Statement of Economic Interest form that is filed with the petitions. Click here for a packet of information for candidates. Petitions have been available to be circulated since Sept. 20.
kbsi23.com
Windy for Friday (12/1/22)
Temperatures will be mild for Friday, but we cool off in time for the weekend. Rain chances will be out there Friday evening, then again on Sunday. Wind is going to be the main issue for Friday, starting as early as late morning and lasting through the early evening. Wind gusts will be anywhere from 30 to 45 mph, especially the further north you go. A Wind Advisory (above) is in place for Perry, MO, Perry, IL, Jackson, Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hamilton, Franklin, and Jefferson counties through Friday evening.
Center Middle School parents worried about alleged threat to the school
Center School District parents remain on alert after district says it received a threat to the middle school.
