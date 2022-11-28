QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department responded Nov. 5 to Zales Jewelers in the Quincy Town Center in reference to a theft that had just occurred. Two subjects had entered the store posing as customers. They asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry, were able to gain control of four rings and fled the store with them. The total loss was in excess of $40,000.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO