Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man receives 14-year prison sentence for aggravated domestic battery in Barry
PITTSFIELD, Ill. – John E. Resor of Quincy was sentenced Wednesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an aggravated domestic battery committed on March 19 in Barry. Judge Charles H.W. Burch also sentenced Resor to concurrent 10-year sentences on two...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
muddyrivernews.com
Assistant state’s attorney says negotiations with Gholston in first-degree murder case will end Dec. 9
QUINCY — Judge Debra Wellborn hadn’t heard much lately about the Devere Gholston case, so she took it upon herself to schedule a status hearing for Monday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court. Gholston, 27, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential...
muddyrivernews.com
Five people facing second-degree murder charges in beating death of Hannibal man to be arraigned Friday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 will be arraigned Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court. Four of those people — Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne and Kaelin Rickey —...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 29, 2022
Rex E Derksen (37) Homeless for Trespassing at 639 York NTA 187. Ceborah L Ruhl (51) Hannibal Mo for Improper Turn at 12th & Vermont PTC 177. Ruth and William Stuart reported the tires on a 01 Chrysler and 08 Pontiac were slashed on 11/11/22. Charles Sly reported a rock...
wlds.com
Three Arrested After Black Friday Theft in Pittsfield
Three people were arrested on theft and drug charges after they attempted to score the ultimate black Friday deal in Pike County last week. The Pittsfield Police responded to a call of a theft in progress at the Farm and Home store located on West Washington Street in Pittsfield at approximately 8 pm Friday.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022
On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
khqa.com
Illinois Conservation Police investigating suspicious deer death
BABYLON, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Conservation Police is investigating a suspicious deer death of a 36-point whitetail buck in Fulton County. The location of the incident was near rural Babylon, IL, west of the intersection of E. Tater Holler Road and N. Babylon Road. Officials examined the carcass...
tspr.org
Candidates file for positions in Macomb city government
Macomb Mayor Mike Inman will run unopposed in next spring’s elections. But there will be contests for other positions at city hall. One of those positions is city clerk, a job Melanie Falk has held since May of 1999. She is retiring, and two people are vying to replace her: Renee Lotz and Kate Michael-Mattsey.
muddyrivernews.com
Two allegedly steal $40K in jewelry from Zales, arrest warrants issued
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department responded Nov. 5 to Zales Jewelers in the Quincy Town Center in reference to a theft that had just occurred. Two subjects had entered the store posing as customers. They asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry, were able to gain control of four rings and fled the store with them. The total loss was in excess of $40,000.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department asking residents to ‘Stuff the Squad Car’ Nov. 30 through Dec. 6
CARTHAGE, Ill. — “Stuff the Squad Car” is the theme for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department toy and food drive beginning Wednesday and continuing through Dec. 6. Deputies will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items at drop-off locations throughout the county. Dates and...
wlds.com
Papa Murphy’s Robbery Suspect Turns Self In to Jacksonville Police
Jacksonville Police arrested a woman yesterday afternoon in connection to an investigation to a burglarized business from Thanksgiving Day. Jacksonville Police officials say that 52 year old Patricia L. Maddox of the 700 block of West State Street turned herself in to police at the police station at 4:24PM Sunday.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Stuff the Squad Car
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the 2022 Stuff the Squad Car. The Hancock County Sheriff’s office will host toy and food drives in several locations in Hancock County from Wednesday, November 30th, through December 6th. The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations of New...
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Papa Murphy’s Burglarized
Jacksonville Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business. Police received a phone call at 9:39 yesterday morning from employees of Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 1119 West Morton Avenue saying that the business had been burglarized overnight. Upon arrival, police were shown where a cash register...
kjfmradio.com
MoDot notifies of road closure in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing Pavement Work on U.S. Route 61 in Pike County. There will be a lane closure at Route U to Route UU November 30 at 7:00 a.m. until December 1 at 8:00 a.m. Work is weather dependent, and schedules...
tspr.org
Next stop for Go West buses – The Midwest Bus Museum
Tom Schwartz has loved buses since he was a kid. “I guess you could say I was the bus nerd. Even when I was little kid, I would get thrilled when I saw the bus coming,” he said. Schwartz said he could tell if an approaching school bus was...
muddyrivernews.com
Planned subdivision with 106 condos closer to reality after City Council meeting
QUINCY — One planned subdivision by Hildebrand Construction in the northeast area of the city cleared one hurdle during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Another planned subdivision, however, must wait until next week to receive approval. The Plan Commission recently recommended approval of the subdivision...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: Wreaths Across America and another Yohn outburst in court
What started out as a simple status hearing and an opportunity to set a date for a hearing to review eight motions filed by Bradley Yohn ended with Yohn being escorted from an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning yelling obscenities at Judge Roger Thomson, calling him a “piece of s**t.”
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU’s accreditation with Higher Learning Commission placed on two-year probation
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission was placed earlier this month on a two-year probation amid controversy about mismanagement and poor trustee governance. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., another school affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, also is on probation. Word and...
Comments / 0