4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
NC health agency appealing ruling on services for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's government is appealing a trial judge's order that demands many more community services by certain dates for people with intellectual and development disabilities who otherwise live at institutions, the top state health official said Wednesday. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
New NC laws on arson, domestic protections begin Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tougher penalties for certain types of arsons and large-scale thefts at stores in North Carolina are among all or portions of 10 new state laws approved by the General Assembly this year that will take effect on Thursday. The enacted legislation creates new felony crimes for...
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley, U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid, contradicting her statement last year that she wouldn't enter the race if Trump opted to run again. “We are taking the...
Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats' presidential nominating calendar
Iowa has long been the first state to nominate Democrats to the White House, but President Biden wants to change that. He has proposed elevating South Carolina to the first spot. Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter. He was part of a team...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
Indiana's AG wants the doctor who spoke of 10-year-old's abortion to be penalized
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard...
Charlotte approves incentives for three relocations and expansions, including ACC headquarters
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved incentives packages for three corporate relocations or expansions, including the Atlantic Coast Conference's headquarters relocation from Greensboro. The tax breaks — which consist of property tax breaks — total more than $1.8 million and will support more than 100 new jobs. Here's a...
Home buyers should be told about past flood damage, groups say
Home sellers in North Carolina have to tell buyers if their properties are in a flood zone, but they don't have to say if homes have been damaged by flooding. As climate change brings more intense storms, environmental groups want to change that. Seven groups represented by the Southern Environmental...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Citing risk to endangered whales, Whole Foods hits pause on Maine lobster — for now
Whole Foods will temporarily stop buying Maine lobster for its stores nationwide in a move that's drawing praise from environmentalists and anger from local politicians and industry. The grocery chain made the decision in response to warnings from the two separate seafood-monitoring groups it relies on to certify the sustainability...
Tornadoes fueled by high temperatures rip through Southern communities
WETUMPKA, Ala. — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had...
NC officials move toward a more sophisticated way to rate public schools
North Carolina education officials are moving toward consensus on a better way to rate public schools, a deputy superintendent told the state Board of Education on Wednesday. The current system of A through F letter grades, which are based primarily on student proficiency on state exams, has been controversial for years. Those ratings tend to say more about the advantages or disadvantages students arrive with than the quality of instruction in schools. Top grades generally go to low-poverty schools and magnets that attract motivated students. Failing grades almost always signal a high-poverty school where students face a range of challenges.
California doesn't have enough bilingual worksite inspectors
California has shockingly few certified bilingual worksite inspectors for an estimated 3.4 million workers who speak limited English. The shortage leaves many of these workers less protected.
A farmer adapts to climate change and spreads harvest throughout the year
Climate change forces farmers to alter their work and sometimes even what they grow. An apple grower in Pennsylvania has replaced trees with varieties that do better in a warming world.
The bears are back: Leonard Bearstein orchestra returns to Kannapolis
There's good news for local animatronic bear fans: An 18-member robotic bear orchestra that had been a holiday staple in uptown Charlotte for more than 20 years will now play in Kannapolis. The Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra has been searching for a new home since Bank of America declined to...
New Hampshire man accidently throws out his wife's wedding rings
Kevin Butler tossed a napkin into the trash and later took it to a transfer station. In the napkin were his wife's wedding rings. He and the transfer station crew were able to locate the trash bag.
