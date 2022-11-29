10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy

Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet
One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
NBC Connecticut
Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
techaiapp.com
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and...
China’s torment is a reminder of what we have | Column
In 2022, the United States conducted its 117th consecutive peaceful election (though the aftermath of the 1860 election was not). The 2022 elections were blissfully uneventful, with losers conceding gracefully. To call that a relief is a tremendous understatement, but this is no time to drop our guard. Trust in...
NBC Connecticut
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC Connecticut
OPEC+ to Consider Deeper Oil Output Cuts Ahead of Russia Sanctions and Proposed Price Cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Impressive Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These sensational growth stocks are bargain-priced following a peak decline of 38% for the Nasdaq Composite.
NBC Connecticut
November Job Growth Likely Slowed But Will Still Show Strength Despite Layoffs, Hiring Freezes
The economy is expected to have added 200,000 jobs in November, a slower pace than the 261,000 in October. Economists expect the pace of job growth to continue to slow and turn negative at some point next year. Announcements of layoffs and hiring freezes have increased, but economists do not...
NBC Connecticut
Fauci Says China Has Done a Bad Job of Vaccinating the Elderly and Their Shots Are Not Very Effective Against Covid
"The vaccination of elderly has not been well performed and the vaccine they have has been not a particularly effective vaccine," Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post. Fauci criticized China's Covid lockdowns as "draconian." Rare protests broke out across the country over the weekend against Covid lockdowns and strict...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
NBC Connecticut
FDA Pulls Covid Antibody Treatment Because It's Not Effective Against Dominant Omicron Variants
The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.
NBC Connecticut
November Unemployment Fell for Hispanic Workers and Black Women, While Holding Steady Overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
