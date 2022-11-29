ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy

By Alex Harring,CNBC, Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet

One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
NBC Connecticut

Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'

Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
techaiapp.com

While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News

While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and...
Tampa Bay Times

China’s torment is a reminder of what we have | Column

In 2022, the United States conducted its 117th consecutive peaceful election (though the aftermath of the 1860 election was not). The 2022 elections were blissfully uneventful, with losers conceding gracefully. To call that a relief is a tremendous understatement, but this is no time to drop our guard. Trust in...
NBC Connecticut

Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
NBC Connecticut

FDA Pulls Covid Antibody Treatment Because It's Not Effective Against Dominant Omicron Variants

The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy